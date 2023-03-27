KEY POINTS Ariana Madix was asked if she was updated about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair

Madix said she didn't know and care about Sandoval and Leviss' whereabouts

Sandoval and Leviss had a public dinner after getting grilled during the "VPR" reunion

Ariana Madix no longer cares whatever Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss do.

In an exclusive video obtained by Page Six when Madix, 37, was running errands in Los Angeles Sunday, she got asked if she was updated on Sadoval's whereabouts following their split and where her relationship with Leviss, 28, stood.

"I don't know what they do," Madix said of Sandoval and Leviss' dinner date earlier this week. "At this point, I don't care about anything that either of them does."

The brief interview was Madix's first on-camera appearance after she and her castmates wrapped up filming "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, which host Andy Cohen described as "nuclear."

Leviss and Sandoval, 40, were spotted on a public dinner date Thursday after they taped the "VPR" reunion. In the photos obtained by TMZ, they were seated next to each other in a large booth at The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood.

The couple, whom a source said still wanted to "be together" following the fallout of their affair, reportedly ordered a bottle of red wine and oysters, which are aphrodisiacs.

"I can't believe she said that," Leviss said, a fellow diner told TMZ. However, it was unclear who she was speaking about.

The eyewitness said that even if they did not pack on the PDA, the disgraced co-stars looked like a couple. Their dinner came after the rest of the cast members grilled them for hours during the reunion, according to Page Six.

"The anger towards them is to be expected," an unnamed source told the outlet.

Fans have been wondering whether Sandoval and Leviss would still pursue a romance despite the backlash. The former Miss California contestant said this week that they had not put a label on their relationship yet.

"We're just kind of trying to get through these next few steps and trying to, you know, make amends, hear everybody out," she said in a video obtained by Page Six.

Leviss admitted her feelings toward Sandoval in a post on Instagram after she released a public apology to Madix.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she wrote. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom, and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal."