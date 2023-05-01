KEY POINTS Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will miss the upcoming live show of "American Idol"

Perry and Richie will perform at King Charles' coronation this weekend. Luke Bryan told Entertainment Tonight that their replacements are "big time."

"It's big time. It's big time," Bryan told ET. "The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!"

The "Country Girl" singer said he couldn't share the details because he didn't want to be kicked out of the reality talent competition. So, fans have to wait and see who will be joining Bryan in the absence of Perry and Richie.

Both will be at the coronation concert for King Charles on Sunday on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England. On the same day, "American Idol" will air its live show at 8 p.m. ET. Perry jokingly quipped to ET earlier that the show could probably use a "hologram" in place.

Both Perry and Richie had already expressed their excitement to be part of the coronation concert. Perry is an ambassador of King Charles' The British Asian Trust. Richie, on the other hand, was the first global ambassador of The Prince's Trust charity.

"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago, and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Perry said about her weekend gig. "So I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."

"[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name," Richie told People about being among the performers at the concert.

Meanwhile, Page Six noted that a short break from the show is probably good for the "Roar" singer after she got involved in some drama with a couple of contestants.

A few weeks ago, Perry got booed by the audience after she criticized Nutsa Buzaladze's choice of outfits.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said. "Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard."

In response to the crowd, Bryan jokingly said, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed." Meanwhile, the "Stuck On You" hitmaker said, "Whoa, hostility!"

Perry also acknowledged the audience's response. "OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" she said of the audience's reaction. "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Another contestant Sara Beth Liebe also shared in a video on TikTok how Perry's remark about her being a mom of three at 25 was "embarrassing" and "hurtful."

"I think that mom-shaming is super lame, and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman," Liebe said.

Liebe eventually decided to quit the show to be with her kids. Perry tried to convince her to stay in the competition, but the contestant had already made up her mind.