KEY POINTS Katy Perry asked "American Idol" contestant Nutsa Buzaladze not to wear any glitter in her next performance

The audience booed Perry following her comment

The singer pointed out that it was the first time in six seasons that she had been booed

Katy Perry was seemingly alone in her opinion about one "American Idol" top 26 contestant's performance style.

On Monday's episode of "American Idol," Nutsa Buzaladze rocked the stage with a high-energy performance of "Paris (Ooh La La)" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals in Hawaii. She wore a sparkly dress and boots to highlight her dramatic movements and concluded her performance with a rock star-esque backbend on the floor.

The audience, along with judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, was visibly impressed. The "All Night Long (All Night)" crooner told Buzaladze, "That was just so wonderful to watch."

Perry praised the 25-year-old singer's onstage pizzazz but offered some criticism, which didn't sit well with the crowd.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said, according to People. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

However, the crowd appeared to disagree as boos can be heard following Perry's comments.

The 73-year-old "Stuck On You" hitmaker commented, "Whoa, hostility!"

"Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed," Bryan, 46, jokingly stated.

Perry remained unfazed and acknowledged the audience's response.

"OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker said. "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Buzaladze just laughed off Perry's criticism and expressed her gratitude to the judges and the audience.

"Thank you so much. This is a dream come true," the contestant said before promising to give a more meaningful performance in the future.

Perry's stint on "American Idol" this season has not been smooth. She made headlines a few weeks ago after allegedly "mom-shaming" another contestant.

During Sara Beth Liebe's audition, Perry joked that the contestant had been "laying on the table too much" after she revealed that she has three kids at 25.

Liebe later admitted in a video on TikTok that Perry's remark was embarrassing.

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful," Liebe shared. "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think that mom-shaming is super lame, and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman."

Liebe returned to the competition but eventually decided to quit to be with her three young children. Perry attempted to convince her to continue with the competition, but she didn't change her mind.

"This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually gonna be my last performance 'cause my heart's at home," the contestant said following her performance during the first installment of Hollywood Week earlier this month.