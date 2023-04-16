KEY POINTS Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attended the 2023 MOCA Gala in Los Angeles Saturday

The couple arrived at the red carpet holding hands

Reeves and Grant were also seen hugging during the PDA-packed sighting

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, couldn't keep their hands off each other as they made a rare red-carpet appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala.

The "John Wick 4" star, 58, and the 49-year-old visual artist shared a kiss when they stepped out for the 2023 MOCA Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles Saturday, People reported.

They arrived on the red carpet holding hands, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by On the Red Carpet, and were also seen hugging at one point.

Reeves wore a two-piece black suit with a white collared button-down underneath. He completed his look with a striped tie, black belt and brown boots with white laces.

Grant rocked a red flowing floral dress with a halter-neck top and ruffles. She paired it with a gold statement bracelet and went with a natural make-up look.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share a sweet moment on the carpet at the @MOCAlosangeles Gala. #KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #MOCA pic.twitter.com/rrl0gQVazY — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 16, 2023

The PDA-packed sighting came just weeks after Reeves shared a rare glimpse into his relationship with Grant.

In People magazine's "One Last Thing" interview last month, he opened up about his "last moment of bliss," revealing that it happened when he was with his longtime girlfriend.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," Reeves said when asked about his last moment of bliss at the time. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

It wasn't clear when the pair met, but their relationship dates back to over a decade ago when they worked together on their 2011 debut book, "Ode to Happiness."

In 2016, Reeves and Grant worked together on another collaboration — an art book titled "Shadows." A year later, they co-founded the publishing house X Artists' Books.

It wasn't the first time the couple showed their affection for each other in public. In October 2020, Reeves and Grant were photographed kissing when she dropped him off outside his hotel in Berlin, Germany, where he had been filming "The Matrix 4."

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2019.

Grant later told Vogue that she received a lot of calls after her romance with Reeves was made public.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," she said in the March 2020 interview.

When asked about her thoughts on marriage to Reeves, the artist remained coy. She jokingly told the interviewer, "Over a glass of wine... I would love to tell you."

"Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships," she added.