KEY POINTS The hearings were intense and dragging at some points as Democratic lawmakers pressed the Trump nominees

Gabbard's top moment was her refusal to throw whistleblower Edward Snowden under the bus on his 'betrayal' of the country

Patel's top moment was his well-worded responses to a GOP senator's game of 'Would You Rather?'

President Donald Trump's picks to lead the country's national intelligence and FBI, Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, respectively, were grilled Thursday by Senate lawmakers, highlighting political concerns around the 47th U.S. president's unconventional nominees for two of the most critical positions in his administration.

A major takeaway from the hearing for the two nominees' confirmation is the pressure put on by several GOP senators, underscoring the fact that even within the Republican Party, questions remained about Trump's cabinet choices.

Key Takeaways from the Tulsi Gabbard Grilling

More than a hearing, it was a grilling session for the Army Reserve lieutenant colonel. In her speech, Gabbard noted that the reason why she keeps being hammered by her political opponents is because she refuses "to be their puppet."

Tulsi Gabbard reminds everyone during the Senate confirmation hearing of Jake Sullivan's 2012 email to Hillary Clinton: "Al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria."



13 YEARS LATER: HTS reigns in Damascus.

The truth can no longer be ignored. pic.twitter.com/zEjmmiqeAS — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) January 30, 2025

The former Democratic lawmaker also called out Democrats for their past pushback against some Trump-nominated pro-Christian cabinet members, saying it was a form of "religious bigotry."

The TikTok Question – Gabbard was asked by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on her views on TikTok, the popular Chinese social media app whose Biden era ban was temporarily overturned by Trump.

The question appeared to be a trap, as Trump signed an EO to delay the Chinese app's ban amid American politicians' concerns that it posed a national security threat.

Gillibrand noted how Gabbard's past statements suggested national security concerns around TikTok were unsupported. Gabbard said her stance on the app's ban was "centered around the protection of Americans' First Amendment rights and the lack of data privacy legislation."

The Ukraine War – Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico asked who she thinks should be blamed for the war in Ukraine.

Gabbard said Russian President Vladimir Putin "started the war in Ukraine," a statement that seemed to contradict her previous suggestion that Russia had justification for invading Ukraine over its concerns on Ukraine's plans to join the NATO alliance.

The Snowden Saga – The questioning of Gabbard regarding Edward Snowden was the biggest story of her confirmation hearing, considering how a Republican lawmaker was among the grillers.

GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma asked Gabbard if she thinks Snowden, a former National Security Agency (NSA) employee who leaked a treasure trove of private communications that were supposedly protected by the constitution, was a traitor.

Since Gabbard did not directly answer with a Yes or No, Lankford pressed further, asking her if she thought Snowden betrayed the U.S. when he "took America's secrets." Gabbard said she was only focused on the future of the country and how the U.S. can prevent further incidents from taking place again.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., seemingly fed up with Gabbard's refusal to directly answer Lankford's question, raised his voice, saying apparently, Gabbard doesn't see Snowden as a traitor. Gabbard stood firm despite her hearing being largely focused on the Snowden leaks.

Snowden, who fled the country in 2013 and has been a permanent resident of Russia for a few years now, has since responded to the supposed condition the Senate asked of Gabbard for her confirmation. "Tell them I harmed national security and the sweet, soft feelings of staff. In D.C., that's what passes for the pledge of allegiance," the whistleblower said.

Tulsi Gabbard will be required to disown all prior support for whistleblowers as a condition of confirmation today. I encourage her to do so. Tell them I harmed national security and the sweet, soft feelings of staff. In D.C., that's what passes for the pledge of allegiance. pic.twitter.com/Z1OmOHgvdU — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 30, 2025

Key Takeaways from the Combative Kash Patel Hearing

Patel's confirmation hearing was just as intense as Gabbard's, as Trump's pick to be the next FBI director was pressed about his promotion of right-wing conspiracy theories in the past and also comments he made during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, that resulted in the deaths of five people.

His hearing entrance went viral on social media as he was seen touching his parents' feet, demonstrating the Indian tradition of showing respect to parents.

The moment Trump FBI Director nominee Kash Patel touched his parents’ feet ahead of his senate confirmation hearing as a mark of respect and seek their blessings. This is what we call Indian and Hindu culture and values.pic.twitter.com/22r7IymWWU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 30, 2025

The Breakaway – One of the biggest moments in the hearing was Patel's seeming contradiction to one of Trump's campaign promises – the commutation or pardon of individuals who perpetrated violence during the chaotic Capitol riot.

Democratic senators were doubtful of Patel's supposed stance on the matter, with some raising the issue of his efforts to help raise funds for defendants in the Jan. 6 lawsuit against rioters.

"I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement," Patel said. He also added that regarding the January 6th incident, he has repeatedly explained that "there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement."

The 'Enemies List' – Patel published a book in 2023 titled "Government Gangsters" that supposedly had an "enemies list." The list in question is an appendix at the end of the book that named over 50 current and former U.S. officials that Patel said were a "dangerous threat to democracy."

Democrats pressed Patel on the said list, to which the lawyer said was "not an enemies list," calling it a "mischaracterization." He went on to reiterate that if confirmed, he will not weaponize the FBI to take retribution.

Would You Rather – Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., opted for a more unique questioning strategy, asking "Would You Rather?" questions to Patel. He asked some intriguing questions that Patel seemed to nail well.

Played a little game of “would you rather” with @Kash_Patel.



Kash is the perfect person to bring reform to the FBI and get rid of the weaponization that’s plagued the FBI the past 4 years. pic.twitter.com/x6E6GCXP30 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) January 30, 2025

Patel was asked if he would rather allow the FBI to be weaponized by "prosecuting presidential candidates" or push the agency to get back to its "core mission" which is to protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution. The former Miami-Dade County public defender said, "there should be no politics in the FBI."

The Senate hearings for cabinet picks are a grueling process that may require some nominees to return to the stand and face more grilling. It remains to be seen whether Gabbard and Patel will be confirmed, as was Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for Secretary of State.