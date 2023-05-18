KEY POINTS Khloe Kardashian reacted to speculation she reunited with Tristan Thompson after Kim supported him at a game

Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight on her relationship with her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian and niece North were spotted showing support for the NBA player during last week's Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors with a handmade sign that read "Tristan Thompson."

The sighting sparked speculations that Khloe has rekindled her romance with Thompson. But on Tuesday, the Good American co-founder clapped back at the false narrative in a comment she left on a screenshot of a blind item posted to Instagram.

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," Khloe wrote. "But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point[?] It's exhausting, but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel."

Khloe went on to tell those speculating on her relationship with Thompson to "have fun," before reminding them that "some things are just as simple as they seem."

The reality star also likened Kim's support for the athlete to Khloe's friendship with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, who they still consider a family member.

"A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. [For] example... just [like] how I support Scott and will forever support him," the "Revenge Body" star explained. "He's my brother. It's just not on an NBA stage. Sad new world. If there [are] no photos, people think it really didn't happen, but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are."

Khloe's fans thanked her for clarifying the matter and apologized for unintentionally helping spread the narrative that she and Thompson had gotten back together.

"Thank you, Khloé, for clarifying this matter. We apologize!" one user commented.

"Yes, Koko, we love you," another fan wrote.

Another added, "You [are] the queen of the world. I love you, Khloe."

Khloe and Thompson share two children daughter — True, 5, and a 9-month-old son whom they welcomed via surrogate.

They had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before they split for good in 2021, when it emerged that the NBA star cheated on her and fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

An unnamed source who recently spoke with Us Weekly claimed that the reality star does not see herself ever rekindling her romance with Thompson.

"Khloé has no idea what it would take to ever get back together with Tristan, but she really can't imagine that ever happening," the insider said. "She's grateful they have a strong and healthy coparenting relationship and that's all she could ever hope for. As long as Tristan continues being there for his kids, she'll continue to encourage her loved ones to show their support for him."