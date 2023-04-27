KEY POINTS The trailer for "The Kardashians" Season 3 teased tension between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's drama is back.

Hulu dropped the official trailer for "The Kardashians" Season 3, and in the clip, Kourtney accused Kim of exploiting her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker to promote her professional endeavors.

"My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney claimed in the teaser.

Kim asked Khloé Kardashian if Kourtney was mad at her, to which the Good American founder responded, "Livid."

Kendall Jenner was also shown asking Kim if she talked to Kourtney about Milan.

According to Page Six, Dolce & Gabbana designed Kourtney's wedding dress when she married Barker for a third time in May 2022 at Villa Olivetto, the Portofino estate owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. At the time, the Skims founder and other members of the Kardashian family wore outfits from the brand during the Italy trip, including the wedding.

Just months after Kourtney's nuptials, Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in September 2022 and was announced as the face of the Italian luxury fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 ad campaign in February.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kendall told Kylie Jenner that she can "see both sides" of their older sisters' rift.

"She felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her," the 27-year-old model said of Kourtney.

In a confessional, Kim wondered, "I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head."

She claimed that she was "mindful" of her sister's established connection with Dolce & Gabbana, adding: "I said, 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'"

However, Kourtney wasn't buying it, telling Khloé, "People think it's a misunderstanding. It's not. It's who she is to the core."

The Poosh founder also claimed that they "know how to be there for each other but only [on] the superficial level," causing Khloé to react in disbelief.

"This tension goes way back," Khloé said.

A tagline shown in the trailer read, "They're back. And this time, it's personal."

While "The Kardashians" Season 3 is still weeks away from airing, fans and social media users are already taking sides in Kim and Kourtney's drama.

"Team Kourt," one person commented on the trailer on YouTube, while another wrote, "Kourt has every right to be annoyed with Kim."

"I love Kim. Honestly, she's my favorite. Kourtney is ... annoying," a third person wrote.

"As much as I like Kourtney, I really hate the fact that she's back to this narrative that Kim is a bad person or [that] because of a business deal that made her wedding known worldwide and that every member of the family was OK with, Kim [is] stripping the intimate atmosphere of her wedding. She's a grown woman. She could've declined," another commented. "The family has to have an end to this hatred between the sisters that doesn't make sense."

Kim and Kourtney were previously involved in a brawl, which was documented in a 2020 episode of their defunct show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

During the confrontation, Kourtney threw something at Kim, who then appeared to throw a punch at her older sister.

"The Kardashians" Season 3 premieres on Hulu on May 25.