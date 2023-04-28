KEY POINTS "Red Table Talk" has ended its partnership with Meta's Facebook Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith said they were sorry to see the entire team disband

She added that they are "in talks of finding a new home"

"Red Table Talk" has been canceled after five seasons as Meta shut down its Facebook Watch originals.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who co-hosted the talk show alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, confirmed the news via a post on Instagram Thursday.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," the message read.

However, Pinkett Smith hinted that they might not be gone for long and may return on another platform.

"We at 'Red Table' are in talks of finding a new home, and we'll see you soon," the message concluded.

Pinkett Smith's announcement came as a Meta representative confirmed to Variety that the company is shuttering its Facebook Watch originals group, whose slate of shows included "Red Table Talk." None of the shows will be returning for new seasons.

Fans of the popular talk show reacted to Pinkett Smith's post, with many saying they were surprised by the news and were looking forward to them finding a new platform.

"There's nothing like the 'Red Table Talk' out there. And the amount I've learned from your show is immense. I know you'll find another partner 'cause the show is needed," one commented along with a red heart emoji.

"Looking forward to the new home of this show. Your work with that show has been some of the most transformative, informative, enlightening, and uplifting sharing that I've seen. I've valued your authenticity and fearlessness in sharing your journey," another wrote. "That level of transparency and honesty is SO important in a world where pathology, illusion, brokenness and pretense have become the standard. You're helping a lot of people shake that mess off. Godspeed to the next space for your show, and I'll be waiting to see it!"

"You should try filming on YouTube, hate to see ya go," a third fan added.

A fourth commenter wrote, "I hope they won't be deleting the episodes from the platform. [pleading face emoji] Will we be able to keep rewatching old episodes?"

"Red Table Talk" was at the center of some major viral moments over the years, including Jordyn Woods' 2019 interview about the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson and Olivia Jade being publicly shamed following mom Lori Loughlin's conviction in the college admissions scandal.

Pinkett Smith also interviewed her husband Will Smith on the show, and they talked about her "entanglement" with August Alsina.

"Red Table Talk" premiered on May 7, 2018, and aired its final episode in December 2022.