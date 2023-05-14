KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian and North brought a handmade sign to support Tristan Thompson during the Lakers' game Friday

Thompson shared a snap via his Instagram Stories of the mother and daughter holding up the sign

Fans questioned Kardashian's decision to cheer on Thompson after he cheated on her sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North publicly showed their support for Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at an NBA game following his cheating scandal.

On Friday, the Skims founder and her eldest daughter were among the Los Angeles Lakers' cheerleaders as they sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena during Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals playoffs between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

The mother and daughter were photographed holding up a handmade sign that read "Tristan Thompson" in the Lakers' yellow and purple colors, Page Six reported.

Thompson was happy due to the support and even shared a snap of Kim and North with the sign via his Instagram Stories, E! News reported.

Kim Kardashian, North West cheer on 'cheater' Tristan Thompson with homemade signs https://t.co/0xl0FIaRNm pic.twitter.com/NTJMKLr5IA — Page Six (@PageSix) May 13, 2023

Kim's public support for Thompson raised some eyebrows, with many fans pointing out that the NBA player cheated on her sister Khloe multiple times before they ended their relationship in 2021.

"Let's cheer on the repeat cheating-on-our-sister offender. This family," one commented.

"It's so weird to me how Kim K can continue cheering for Tristan after the way this man has dogged [the f---] out [of] her sister. It could never be me..." another wrote.

"The man doesn't even play... What is Kim's obsession with Tristan? When has she ever gone this hard for any of her sister's exes?" a third person wondered.

"I like Kim, but the way she champions Tristan is so f–king weird," a fourth commenter said.

"Doesn't she even care that he publicly humiliated her sister? I guess it doesn't matter to any of them since Khloe herself doesn't even care that he cheats on her over and over again. Once a cheater always a cheater!!" a different user added.

This wasn't the first time the beauty mogul has shown her support for the athlete.

Last year, Thompson also joined Kim on a Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at the California juvenile detention center Camp Kilpatrick.

Khloe, who shares daughter True, 5, and 9-month-old son Tatum with Thompson, broke up with the basketball player for good in December 2021 after it emerged that he cheated on her and fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Thompson initially denied being the father of Nichols' son Theo but later admitted to the infidelity after a paternity test confirmed he is the child's dad.

Despite the scandal, Khloe and Thompson have since maintained an amicable relationship as they co-parent their daughter and son.

But the Good American co-founder also raised eyebrows earlier this year when she paid tribute to Thompson on his birthday. Fans questioned Khloe for calling Thompson the "best father" despite him allegedly not acknowledging his son with Nichols.

"Not Khloe Kardashian calling Tristan Thompson the 'best father' when he literally abandoned his other son that he has with Maralee Nichols," one person tweeted.

Another wrote, "But how can he be the best father when he has a whole son that he doesn't even acknowledge?"