KEY POINTS Kylie Jenner shared a video of her walking in the garden with her son Aire

Jenner wore a black shirt with matching baggy jeans for the outing

Some fans joked she was wearing a diaper; others complimented her as a mom

Kylie Jenner received some trolling online again due to her derriere.

The "Kardashians" star uploaded a new video on TikTok, where she can be seen walking in the garden with her and ex Travis Scott's 1-year-old son, Aire. For the outing, the makeup mogul opted for a black shirt with matching baggy jeans. However, several didn't think that her bottom looked great for her figure, with some joking that she was wearing a diaper like Aire, Page Six reported.

"Aww, they both wearing dipers [sic]," one wrote with a face with tears of joy emoji. Another added, "Aw, they have the same toddler full diaper walk cute."

"I hate this for her, really. It does look like she's wearing one!" a third commenter wrote.

Some joked that it was a diaper commercial.

"Is Pampers sponsoring this? Is this why, huh," a different user wrote with a flushed face emoji and a face with tears of joy emoji. Another added, "A whole pamper commercial."

While many seemingly trolled Jenner, several praised her for being a mom. Jenner's fans said she was a great mother to her children. Aside from Aire, Jenner and Scott also share a daughter, Stormi, 5.

"Y'all, she might do a lot of messed up stuff, but she's a good mom," one wrote. Another commented, "Aww, you're such an amazing mom. [loudly crying face emoji] [face blowing a kiss emoji] ily."

"I love her !! She honestly has good vibes," another fan opined.

"The best mom I want to be like you," a different supporter said.

Several also complimented the celebrity mom.

"SHE IS SOOOOOO GORGEOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!" one wrote. Another opined, "Your baby is so adorable, and you are gorgeous."

For years, there have been rumors that Jenner went under the knife. However, in her recent interview with HommeGirls for its spring/summer 2023 issue, the reality star slammed the speculations about her getting plastic surgery but admitted to getting lip fillers.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" Jenner said.

Kim Kardashian's younger sister said she was "always the most confident person in the room" and "the girl performing for everyone." She, however, admitted to getting fillers because of "one lip insecurity."

"I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute," Jenner added.