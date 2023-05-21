KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian said raising four kids is the "best chaos"

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she sometimes cries herself "to sleep" over her mommy duties while getting candid in a new interview about the challenges of raising her four children.

The Skims founder shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

In an exclusive snippet obtained by People from an upcoming episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, host Jay Shetty asked Kardashian about parenting and what it is like for her at present versus what she thought it would be before she had children.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," the "Kardashians" star said. "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

Kardashian gave an overview of typical mornings in her household, noting that she usually has "no idea what's going on." She explained that it gets chaotic because all her children need her for something, with one daughter always wanting her to do her hair in "a certain way" and another child needing her to put on his shoes.

"It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild," the reality star shared.

Despite the challenges, the aspiring lawyer acknowledged how motherhood has transformed her life and taught her the most about herself.

"Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself," Kardashian said. "It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

As a single parent, Kardashian said she has to play both good and bad cop whenever her kids fight. But while the reality star is trying to be "a little bit firmer" as a mom, she admitted that "parenting is really f---ing hard."

When it comes to nights in their home, she said they go "hour by hour" to see if they will "survive night by night." When someone has a tantrum, the beauty mogul revealed that her "life is completely upside down."

She added that there were days when she couldn't wash her hair, had spit up all over her and wore the same pajamas for days, especially during the pandemic, which she described as "insane."

Kardashian went on to describe being a parent as "the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet."

"That's the only way I can describe it," she said. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. ... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

Kardashian, however, told Shetty that "you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day."

"On Purpose with Jay Shetty" episodes are available to stream now.