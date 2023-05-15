KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady have reportedly sparked a friendship while she's house-hunting in his neighborhood

Several netizens urged Brad to run from Kardashian, with some saying she's a downgrade from his ex-wife

Some argued and said Kardashian is a billionaire and would be the best upgrade from Gisele Bündchen

Many netizens disapproved of Kim Kardashian for Tom Brady.

Kardashian and Brady are both single. Just recently, Page Six reported about them striking a friendship. The two have reportedly gotten closer while the reality star is house-hunting in his Bahamian neighborhood.

Netizens immediately reacted, with many disapproving of the potential romance. Page Six's Instagram account was flooded with comments encouraging the former NFL pro to run away from Kardashian.

"Thank goodness he's no longer playing football. She would certainly destroy that career. Stay away, run for your life," one commented with multiple face with tears of joy emojis. Another added, "He needs to steer clear of her."

"RUN TOM RUN!!!!" a third user wrote.

Several netizens on Twitter shared the same sentiment. Many even claimed that if Brady were to pursue Kardashian, it would be a downgrade from his ex-wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"Going from Gisele to Kim Kardashian would be like going from an iPhone to an Android. A major downgrade!" one wrote.

"Major downgrade from Gisele Bündchen," another added.

However, several netizens also disagreed with the notion that going after the Skims founder would be a downgrade. For some, Kardashian is better than Bündchen.

"I[t] would be the best upgrade," one commented. Another said, "Kim's a billionaire. Wym it's a downgrade?"

"Girl be serious, they're both beautiful! I'd call it going from an iPhone 14 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro Max," another user opined, siding with Kardashian over Bündchen.

While some urged Brady to run from Kardashian, some felt that the "Kardashians" star and the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be a good match.

"That would be the hottest couple of the decade!!" Jaslyn Lee wrote.

"Kim Kardashian is the absolute pinnacle of women to date. If this (future) relationship fails I'm afraid there will [be] nobody good enough for Tom. Please don't ruin him, Kim, I trust you have his best interests in mind. May you both live in happiness!" Eric Shunn added.

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West. They finalized their divorce on Nov. 29, 2022, nearly two years after she filed for divorce. They share four kids — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 and announced their separation on the same day. They share two children — son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. He is also a dad to Jack, 15, whom he shares with his other ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady paid tribute to both of his exes on social media for Mother's Day. He shared a series of family photos, including his mom and sisters and thanked them for their "love, compassion and kindness."