KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian and some of her pals watched Usher's residency show at Park MGM Saturday

Kardashian shared several highlights from the concert via her Instagram Stories

Usher, at one point, approached Kardashian's group and serenaded them

Kim Kardashian has finally gotten her birthday wish.

Kardashian was set to watch Usher's residency show in Las Vegas with her pals to celebrate her 42nd birthday in October 2022 but was forced to cancel the trip due to poor weather.

Six months later, the Skims mogul finally made it to Sin City Saturday to watch Usher perform live at Park MGM Hotel. She was seated in a VIP section at the show with her childhood best friend Allison Statter, hairstylist Chris Appleton and his rumored fiancé, Lukas Gage, Page Six reported.

During a performance of "Superstar," the singer spotted Kardashian in the crowd and gave her a shoutout.

"What up Kim, you made it," Usher said.

The "Burn" singer also serenaded Kardashian and her friends and even encouraged the reality star to show off her dance moves, saying, "C'mon, Kim."

The "Kardashians" star was visibly enjoying the moment in a series of highlights she shared from the concert via her Instagram Stories, including videos of her singing along to songs like "My Boo" and "Confessions."

She also included footage of the moment Usher approached her group. In another clip, Usher can be seen speaking on stage and thanking the crowd.

"Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren't here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian and her pals flew to Las Vegas via her $150 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet, also known as Kim Air. The Hulu star shared a snap of herself, Gage and Appleton posing outside the aircraft. The mother of four looked stunning in a black latex dress, the same outfit she wore at the concert.

In October last year, Kardashian's birthday plans were ruined by bad weather. She had originally hoped to fly to Las Vegas, enjoy high-end Italian food at Carbone and watch Usher's residency show.

But while en route to Las Vegas on board her sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, the aircraft turned around, with the pilot informing them they could not land safely due to dangerous weather conditions, including harsh winds.

Kardashian and her group, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, were forced to return to Los Angeles. They spent her birthday having a late-night meal at an In-N-Out Burger location.

The Skkn by Kim founder gave her fans an update about the trip on social media. She clarified that they flew to Sin City and tried to safely land, but it was not possible, so they returned home.

"For the record... We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports," Kim shared via Instagram Stories at the time. "And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home."