Kim Kardashian has been accused of another Photoshop fail after posting a new bikini photo.

Kardashian took to Instagram Saturday to share a mirror selfie of her modeling a nude two-piece swimsuit from her Skims swimwear line.

"I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn't rain forever in LA," she wrote in the caption.

The snap has received over 2.2 million likes and thousands of comments, but many of the 42-year-old reality star's followers noticed that the area around her left hand appeared to be edited and accused her of Photoshopping the picture, Page Six reported.

"Wait, where's the middle finger?" one asked. Another added, "LOL, why was this picture edited much?!... The right side finger was erased and the inner thighs on the left [are] pixelated due to trims."

"The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares... You're in your 40s," a third follower wrote.

"I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are Photoshopped," another commenter wrote.

But several of Kardashian's fans pointed out that her fingers appeared distorted because she's holding her phone by her pop socket, which is located on the back of the device.

Many of them also praised the Skims founder over her figure and appearance.

"Kim, you are killing me this morning with this nice sexy, hot fitness," one fan wrote. Another supporter added, "You're so pretty, Kim. It makes me mad lol."

"Wow! That gym is taking you to another level!!" another commenter wrote along with fire emojis.

"PERFECT IN EVERY WAY," a different user added.

It's not the first time Kardashian has been accused of a Photoshop fail. In January 2022, she caused a stir when one snap from a series of bikini photos she posted on Instagram appeared to have been digitally altered.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the curve behind her right knee and thought that her leg was slimmer than the shadow.

The "Kardashians" star immediately deleted the post and re-uploaded the pictures without the snap in question. However, some still managed to screenshot the photo and reposted it on Twitter.

"I can not believe Kim Kardashian has the power to delete one of her pictures of many on a post. Because it was wrongly Photoshopped!!! That picture isn't there anymore! I want that power," one Twitter user wrote at the time.

The beauty mogul isn't the only member of the Kardashian family who has been accused of heavily editing her photos. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, has also been called out multiple times for allegedly altering her pictures.

Last month, Khloe also deleted some Instagram photos after social media users and fans called her out for an alleged Photoshop fail.

The Good American founder had shared a series of pictures of herself rocking a silver Dolce & Gabbana mini dress at her BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Shaye Haqq's birthday party.

Critics claimed that in one photo, Khloe's right leg can be seen awkwardly bent inward at the hem of her dress. Fans speculated that it was a failed attempt to make her legs look slimmer.

The reality TV star's upper and lower glutes looked disproportionate to one another in another snap, with her backside seemingly enhanced while trying to slim down her waist.

Khloe quickly removed the photos but not before her followers were able to take screenshots and share them on other platforms.