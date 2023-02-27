KEY POINTS Kusama released a new blog and the intake form Sunday

In the blog, Kusama revealed the order of announcements for the release of the beta test

SHIB was trading up $0.00001278 with a 24-hour volume of $202,687,268 as of 12:09 a.m. ET on Monday

The Shibarium public beta test could just be a few days away from happening, according to the latest set of major updates dropped by pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama.

Kusama, in their blog last week, revealed the order of announcements for the release of the public beta of Shibarium, the highly anticipated layer-2 scalability solution of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

According to the lead developer, they will release another blog, then the intake form and, finally, launch the public beta.

Over the weekend, Kusama shared their latest blog post and the intake form, suggesting the following announcement will be about the rollout of the public beta test.

In the latest blog, Kusama underlined the intake form was optional, meaning those who do not feel like filling it out, do not have to do so.

However, they mentioned the intake form was necessary for those who want to be informed about the latest news and updates surrounding Shibarium and the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

"Note, and this is important, you don't need to fill out the intake form to build for Shibarium," the blog read. "Anyone can build with Shibarium, but if you and your project want to be informed about what's coming next, and be part of what we are building collectively, at least one team member from your project should probably reach out."

Apologies to @ShytoshiKusama @kaaldhairya developers



To ensure that your identity is safe, I have only filled out the form with the information I want to share.



FAR FROM DOXXING OR KYC pic.twitter.com/KJk7sOmIy4 — 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐞 🃏 (@LucieSHIB) February 26, 2023

Kusama also informed the community that the team will start releasing Shibarium documents and will update the Wiki, which will be followed by the public beta test.

"We will begin releasing documents, updating the Wiki, and releasing the beta as soon as possible. We're excited to show the community a technology that is fast, cheap, and relatively robust out of the box," Kusama said.

The lead developer also warned the community about scammers, who were always on the prowl for the unsuspecting and vulnerable.

"During the beta, all tokens and products on the beta network are for testing purposes ONLY. Don't get scammed and buy anything you'll find on Shibarium until the Shibarium main net launch," Kusama reminded the Shib Army.

Aside from those, the Shiba Inu development team also launched the new website of Shibarium with the latest update shared on Twitter by content creator and Shib Army, who goes by the Twitter handle @LucieSHIB.

Kusama's latest update helped push up the price of SHIB, the native token of the ecosystem, by 2.46% over the last 24 hours. It was trading up $0.00001278 with a 24-hour volume of $202,687,268 as of 12:09 a.m. ET on Monday, based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap.