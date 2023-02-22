KEY POINTS The Shiba Inu development team conirmed that BONE will be used for gas fees in Shibarium

BONE was introduced as ShibaSwap governance token in July 2021

BONE, the governance token of Shiba Inu's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform ShibaSwap, achieved a new milestone recently when it broke through the top 100 list of crypto assets by market capitalization. This feat, many believe, could be a plus factor that Binance would consider in listing the token on the platform.

The series of announcements and blogs rolled out by Shiba Inu pseudonymous lead developer Shytoshi Kusama about Shibarium, the layer-2 scalability solution of the ecosystem, over the past days hyped the Shiba Inu community and created a positive market sentiment that translated to a spike in the value of the ecosystem's crypto assets, SHIB and BONE.

It also helped that the Shiba Inu team officially confirmed that BONE will be the currency used when paying for gas fees in Shibarium.

The surge in the value of BONE allowed it to enter CoinMarketCap's top 100 crypto assets and it is currently sitting on the 98th spot, an impressive feat for the governance token and a first since it was introduced in the market in July 2021.

BONE's growing popularity and the hype surrounding Shibarium propelled several cryptocurrency exchange platforms to list the ShibaSwap governance token, which allowed retail investors in various regions of the world to purchase the crypto asset.

For many hopeful Shib Armies, BONE's historic feat of getting into the top 100 list of crypto assets could help in their wish to have the crypto asset listed on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange platform by trading volume.

Several others speculated that Binance might list BONE after the launch of Shibarium, which is most likely happening in the first quarter of this year.

The Shib Army has long been requesting Binance to list BONE on its platform but so far, the CEX has been silent about it.

While there is a high level of anticipation that Shibarium's public beta test might roll out this week, the Shiba Inu development team, including Kusama, has not yet offered any specific details regarding the project's release date.

In their most recent blog post, Kusama offered a vague timeline for the release of Shibarium's public beta, which suggested its launch could happen either late this month or early next month.

"Next, I'll go into detail about what I've done behind the scenes to prepare the blockchain for public consumption and to keep us all safe, technical aspects, why intake and much more. Then, we will release the intake form and Shibarium Beta," Kusama said in the blog post.

As of 1:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, BONE was trading down 4.1% at $1.80 with a 24-hour volume of $34,928,477, while SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, was trading down 5.42% at $0.00001281 with a 24-hour volume of $344,435,338, according to the latest data from CoinMarketCap.