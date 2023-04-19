KEY POINTS Kylie Jenner revealed that she now embraces her "freckles" and "bushy brows"

Jenner debunked the misconception that she was an "insecure person" growing up

She admitted to using temporary lip fillers during a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Kylie Jenner is embracing her "natural" beauty.

In an interview with Homme Girls, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that she's perfected her everyday makeup look, which is "way less" than she did in the past and highlights all her features, including her "freckles" and "bushy brows."

"I think less is more," Jenner said of her makeup routine. "I've really gotten down my full look, it's still the same look but way less. I'm just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows."

When asked to give a beauty recommendation, she suggested "the infrared sauna or my glow balms."

Jenner added that applying blush, enjoying the sauna, working out and running her business usually make up her entire day.

When asked about her lips being a "source of insecurity," ultimately leading to the creation of her iconic Kylie Jenner Lip Kit in 2015, the reality star explained that being insecure was one of the biggest misconceptions about her as she was "always the most confident person in the room" and thought she was "cute" growing up.

She added that due to her "one lip insecurity," she did get fillers, but it was apparently the best decision she's ever made, and she has no regrets about it.

During the two-part reunion of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2021, Jenner admitted to being insecure about her lips because of one comment she received at a younger age from a boy who was one of her first kisses, People reported. But she has already moved on from the incident.

"I had really small lips, and I didn't even think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, 'Oh my God, you're such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,' or something like that," she said, adding that she felt "unkissable."

The comments eventually led to her "obsession with makeup," and she would overline her lips just to "feel confident."

In 2015, the reality star, who was 17 at the time, admitted in an episode of "KUWTK" that she was using "temporary lip fillers" and has been vocal about undergoing the cosmetic procedure since.

Elsewhere in her interview with Homme Girls, Jenner was asked about how her approach to beauty has changed since becoming a mother to 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

"It's changed so much. It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me," the reality star said.

Jenner launched her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics — one of the most successful celebrity-owned beauty brands in the market — in 2014. Some of her best-selling products include the lip kit, which includes a liquid lipstick and lip liner, the Kylash Volume Mascara, the all-over instant glow blush and the gloss, among others.