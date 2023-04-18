KEY POINTS Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are dating but "are keeping things casual," a report says

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are Hollywood's newest celebrity couple.

The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 27-year-old "Dune" star have been romantically linked in the past weeks after an anonymous tip published by gossip account Deuxmoi claimed that the pair have been seeing each other since Paris Fashion Week in January.

An unnamed source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Monday that Jenner and Chalamet are dating, but it's nothing serious at the moment.

"They are keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes," the source said. "It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It's new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun."

As for why the two stars didn't appear together during Coachella 2023 in Indio, California, over the weekend, the source explained that Jenner "didn't want to make things public with Timothee" yet and "just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends."

"Timothee is also friends with Kendall so it's been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life," the source added.

International Business Times could not independently verify the information. But an unnamed source who spoke to Us Weekly Friday said that Jenner and Chalamet have "hung out ... a couple of times" but that things "aren't that serious."

"[Kylie is] enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go," the source said, adding that things are "very new."

"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to," the source added, before concluding that the actor was "not like any of the other guys she's dated before, and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."

The pair have reportedly been spotted going on low-key dates in Los Angeles in recent weeks.

Most recently, Jenner and Chalamet reportedly went on a taco date in L.A. hotspot Tito's Tacos. Though the pair were not photographed together, her security team bought them food while they waited in the backseat of the beauty mogul's black SUV, according to TMZ.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum apparently met with Chalamet a day after her black Range Rover was spotted in the driveway of the Oscar nominee's Beverly Hills mansion.

The update on her new romance came three months after Jenner officially ended her on-again, off-again relationship with "Sicko Mode" rapper Travis Scott — with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 1-year-old son Aire.

Meanwhile, Chalamet has been romantically linked to several Hollywood stars over the years, including Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and his "Bones and All" co-star Taylor Russell.