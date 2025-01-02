A large part of the U.S. is bracing for a drop in temperatures that could lead to a host of winter weather woes subsequent to an expected blast of Arctic air.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center revealed that there would be a dangerous bout of winter weather.

Strong northwest winds due to low-pressure system moving into Canada is expected to bring heavy lake-effect snow near the Great Lakes. Snowfall of 6-12 inches, with isolated higher amounts, is expected by Saturday morning. Another low-pressure system will bring light snow from Iowa to the Ohio Valley today and the Central Appalachians on Friday, with up to 12 inches possible in the Appalachians.

In the Northwest, multiple low-pressure systems will bring rain and mountain snow. Northern California and Oregon may see flash flooding on Thursday, with snow over the Rockies and Cascades. Heavy rain and snow will spread across the Sierra as a cold front moves through.

In addition, high pressure over the Great Plains will push Arctic air into the Central and Eastern U.S., bringing frigid temperatures through the weekend. Meanwhile, the West and Southern Plains will stay warm, with fire risks in southern California.

In the northern Plains, temperatures have already dropped, which brought about a dim forecast for Minneapolis, which could bring temperatures to a low of 12 degrees and a high of only 20 degrees.

It would be a little less forgiving for Chicago, which is predicted to have a high in the low 20s by next week. However, when it comes to overnight temperatures, it is expected to drop into single digits only.

Zachary Yack, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Chicago, stated that they are "going to be stuck in a cooler pattern," which he said will definitely be going into the middle and early part of the following week.

He said that Arctic air from northern Canada was being pulled by a low-pressure system that was moving south. Patterns of strong winds in the upper atmosphere will allow the cold air to linger over the Eastern United States.

"The jet stream is going to be centered across the central and southern part of the United States. There isn't anything that's going to be moving it back," Yack added as per NBC News.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center in a statement, revealed that "the coldest air of the season to date and dangerous wind chills are likely across many areas of the Southeast."

"Below freezing temperatures are possible as far south as the Gulf Coast and much of the Florida Peninsula. Impacts to highly sensitive citrus crops are possible," it also stated.

The forecast of the Climate Prediction Center is eight to 14 days in advance. It noted that for almost all of the Eastern United States, there would be lower-than-average temperatures. Such prediction indicates the possibility of low temperatures that could linger up to next week.

Yack indicated that his concern is for those who are in Chicago, especially the vulnerable populations and those working outside. He also pointed out homeless individuals.

"You could have wind chills below zero. That could lead to frostbite in short periods of time," he added.