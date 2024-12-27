Severe weather across most of the country is expected to hamstring travel over one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, as nearly 600 flights have been canceled and more than 4,200 delayed as of Friday.

From twisters in the South, to drenching rains in the East, to predictions of up to 2 feet of snow in the Western mountains, the weather is shaping up to make for dangerous travel conditions.

According to the flight tracker FlightAware, 4,264 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed by Friday afternoon, and 591 flights were canceled.

"Several areas across the U.S. are being watched for potential hazardous weather spanning a few days either side of New Year's Day," the National Weather Service said in a posting on X.

The NWS said severe weather is expected from East Texas to Alabama on Saturday, including large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

In the east, the NWS said light precipitation on Saturday will give way to heavy rain on Sunday, with up to 2 inches expected. It warned that minor flooding is possible.

The NWS said a weather pattern will bring rain to the Northwest, including coastal Oregon, and snow in the higher elevations.

Heavy snow is predicted for the Cascades and northern Rockies.

"Heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibility, and travel conditions may be very difficult to impossible," the NWS said.