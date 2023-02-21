NFL teams can start using the franchise tag on eligible players Tuesday for the 2023 season. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard are among those who can be tagged at some point until March 7.

Players who are tagged can still negotiate a long-term contract with their current teams. They can also sign an offer sheet with another team if they receive the non-exclusive franchise tag, though it would cost a potential suitor trying to sign such a player two first-round draft picks.

Here's a look at five players who are likely to receive the franchise tag for the 2023 season.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are widely expected to tag Jackson. There's no chance that the Ravens will risk losing the 2019 NFL MVP for nothing and let him become a free agent. The two sides have been unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. Jackson is looking for a fully guaranteed deal. It's possible that the Ravens could tag Jackson and trade him later in the offseason.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The latest report that Jones could be seeking $45 million per year makes it seem much more likely that the quarterback will be tagged. The Giants have the option of either tagging Jones or running back Saquon Barkley. By tagging Jones, New York will have an additional season to evaluate Jones' chances of being a franchise quarterback. Before his breakout 2022 campaign, Jones didn't appear to be a quality NFL starter

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliottt's contract complicates Pollard's negotiations with the Cowboys. Dallas is unlikely to have two running backs on long-term deals, making Pollard a candidate to be tagged. The Cowboys could either cut Elliott or restructure his deal to make room for Pollard's new salary. Pollard has proven to be the Cowboys' best running back over the last few seasons.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Like the Cowboys, the Raiders could use the franchise tag on their star running back to avoid paying him a long-term deal. Jacobs won the rushing title for the 2022 season, totaling 1,653 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns. Given Davante Adam's $140 million contract and Las Vegas' hole at quarterback, the Raiders are unlikely to lock Jacobs down on a big, multi-year contract

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are expected to place the franchise tag on Brown for the second straight year, according to The Athletic. Brown reportedly declined to sign a contract offer worth close to $140 million last year. Kansas City is likely to pay Brown a guaranteed salary north of $18 million in 2023, keeping its championship offensive line intact.