Fans of NFL would know the quarterback who is known for bringing victory to his team. He is no other than Tom Brady, the famous quarterback whose endorsements command a hefty price tag. Having lived the good life and enjoyed a very lucrative career, Brady's net worth for 2024 will certainly be worthy to take a look at.

Net Worth

Celebrity net worth websites estimate Brady's net worth to be between $300 and $450 million, with the majority of his earnings coming from endorsements.

Upon announcing his retirement in February 2023, Forbes reported Brady's net worth at $530 million. Out of this total, $200 million came from sponsorships, while $333 million came from his on-field earnings, resulting in an average annual salary of $14.4 million. This amount is considered a bargain compared to the multi-million-dollar contracts of his successors, such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens translates to a $52 million annual salary.

Some sources speculate about the wealth Brady missed out on by leaving the New England Patriots in 2020, estimating it could have cost him as much as $60 million in career earnings. However, Brady's wealth is expected to grow with his next endeavor as he transitions to the commentator's booth. He signed a 10-year deal as the lead color commentator with Fox Sports, which is valued at an impressive $375 million.

NFL contracts

Brady played in the NFL for 23 years, establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks in football. Throughout his career, he often restructured his contracts to assist the New England Patriots in managing their budget. This involved converting a substantial portion of his contract money into a "signing bonus." For instance, in 2017, Brady's salary was officially $1 million, but he received a $14 million signing bonus as part of his contract restructuring.

Brady consistently had a contract throughout his career and did not play under his rookie contract for an extended period. After just two years on his rookie contract, during which he secured his first Super Bowl win, Brady received his first contract extension just before the start of the 2002 season. This extension was valued at $30 million over four years. Less than three years later, following two additional Super Bowl victories, Brady earned another lucrative contract extension.

It was a far larger contract, paying him $60 million to keep him around through 2010. This period marked Brady's transformation from a statistically above-average quarterback to one of the elites, culminating in his first MVP award in 2007. A year before the expiration of that contract, Brady signed his largest extension yet: a four-year deal worth $72 million. In 2013, the Patriots added more years to the deal at a discounted rate: $27 million for three years. The last extension came in 2016 with a signing bonus of $28 million, extending Brady's tenure through 2019.

Brady's base salary for 2019 was set to be $14 million with a $1 million roster bonus, which was relatively modest compared to other quarterbacks in the league. However, he received a new deal from New England that increased his salary to $23 million for the 2019 season. This contract also included provisions that could have seen him making over $30 million in both 2020 and 2021, but the final two years voided after the 2019 season. Additionally, the Patriots could not place the franchise or transition tag on Brady, allowing him to become a free agent for the first time in his career after the 2019 NFL season.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady opted out of the final two years of his contract and entered free agency. In March 2020, he signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers, which included incentive bonuses up to $4.5 million each year. After leading the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, Brady signed another two-year deal, with $41.1 million to be paid out in 2021 and $8.9 million in 2022. However, he announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season, only to "unretire" two months later. Despite a successful season in 2022, Brady retired for good on Feb. 1, 2023.

His career

Brady began his football career at the University of Michigan, where he played college football for the Michigan Wolverines from 1995 to 1999. Despite being a backup for his first two years, Brady eventually became the starting quarterback and led the team to multiple victories. He was known for his work ethic, leadership qualities, and ability to perform under pressure.

In the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round as the 199th overall pick. Initially, he served as a backup quarterback to Drew Bledsoe. However, during the second game of the 2001 season, Bledsoe was injured, giving Brady the opportunity to start. He led the Patriots to an 11-5 record and their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

From there, Brady solidified his position as the Patriots' starting quarterback and went on to have a legendary career, winning a total of seven Super Bowl championships and earning numerous accolades, including three NFL MVP awards. His career is widely regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history.

Personal life

Brady's personal life has been widely covered in the media due to his high-profile relationships and family life. In 2009, he married Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California. The couple has two children together, a son named Benjamin Rein and a daughter named Vivian Lake. Brady also has a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen are known for their philanthropic efforts and have supported various charitable causes over the years. They are also known for their dedication to health and wellness, promoting a plant-based diet and an active lifestyle.

What's next?

After retiring from professional football, Brady has transitioned into a new role as a football analyst and commentator. He signed a deal with ESPN to join their "Monday Night Football" broadcast team, where he provides analysis and insight into NFL games. Additionally, Brady has expressed interest in exploring other business opportunities and ventures in retirement. He continues to be involved in his TB12 brand, which focuses on health and wellness products and services, and he remains active in philanthropic efforts. Overall, Brady's retirement has allowed him to explore new opportunities and pursue interests outside of football.