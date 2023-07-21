KEY POINTS The Baltimore Ravens enter the season as plus-2500 underdogs

They have suffered disappointing playoff exits over the past five years

In response, the Ravens retooled in a major way this offseason

The Baltimore Ravens made a lot of changes to their roster this offseason, and while it has fans excited for the 2023 NFL season, oddsmakers are none too confident that they can win it all just yet.

According to BetOnline, the Ravens have the ninth-best odds of winning the Super Bowl with odds set at plus-2500, tied with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

For context, the following list is the NFL franchises with the best odds to win it all.

Kansas City Chiefs: plus-650

Philadelphia Eagles: plus-700

Cincinnati Bengals: plus-850

San Francisco 49ers: plus-850

Buffalo Bills: plus-1200

New York Jets: plus-1400

Dallas Cowboys: plus-1600

Miami Dolphins: plus-1800

The Kansas City Chiefs being ranked as the top dog in this situation is of little surprise since they had just won the Super Bowl while the Philadelphia Eagles closely following behind also makes sense since they were on the cusp of grabbing their second-ever Super Bowl trophy, only for the Chiefs to upstage them in the second half.

As for the Ravens, to have such mountainous odds is not at all shocking to fans of the team since they have seen the team struggle to put together a Super Bowl-worthy run in the past five seasons.

Their failure to get past the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 was understandable since star quarterback Lamar Jackson was still a rookie finding his footing in the league, but 2019 was a more disappointing showing as they could not stop the Tennessee Titans offense powered by Derrick Henry, who exploded for 205 of their 300 yards.

Baltimore would exact revenge on the Titans the following postseason, but a concussion to Jackson effectively ended their hopes in the Divisional round once again–this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Then last season, the Ravens' again did not have Jackson under center due to a sprained PCL and fell victim to circumstance as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard ran back a 98-yard fumble return to shut the door on their AFC North rivals.

Along with getting Jackson to re-sign on a massive five-year, $260 million deal this summer, the Ravens also added offensive weapons such as wide receivers Tarik Black, Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr. while drafting Zay Flowers with the 22nd overall pick.

The Ravens also changed up their coaching staff with the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Greg Roman while bringing in veteran Todd Monken this offseason.

With so much retooling done by the Ravens, there is hope among the "Flock" that this year will be a breakthrough for them and finally return to the Super Bowl where they have remained undefeated in two appearances.