Latina actress Adria Arjona has officially joined Michael B. Jordan in the lead role of the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. The news arrives amid speculation that Arjona could also be in line to become the next Wonder Woman in the DC Universe.

According to Variety, Arjona replaces Taylor Russell, also known as the ex-girlfriend of pop icon Harry Styles, in the high-profile heist film. Russell's exit from the project was confirmed earlier this month, with producers quickly moving to cast Arjona opposite Jordan. The film will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with Jordan not only starring but also directing. Filming is set to begin later this year in London, with a planned release in 2027.

The Thomas Crown Affair centers around a wealthy art thief and his complex relationship with an insurance investigator assigned to catch him. In previous adaptations, the female lead was played by Faye Dunaway in 1968 and Rene Russo in 1999. Arjona will now step into the iconic role, playing opposite Jordan, who will take on the title role.

Arjona, born in Puerto Rico to a Boricua Mother and a Guatemala father (Latin music superstar Ricardo Arjona,= is known for her performances in Disney's Andor, Netflix's Father of the Bride, and the action film Hit Man. She has steadily gained recognition in Hollywood, both for her acting and her growing public profile as the partner of actor Jason Momoa.

The couple made headlines earlier this year when they appeared together on the red carpet in Hawaii during the premiere of Momoa's Apple TV+ series Chief of War. The relationship has since been widely covered in entertainment media, adding to Arjona's visibility as her Hollywood career advances.

In addition to her new film role, Arjona's name has surfaced in discussions surrounding the casting of Wonder Woman in DC Studios' upcoming reboot of the franchise. Studio head James Gunn has publicly stated that Arjona would be "a strong candidate for the role," fueling fan speculation. Arjona, when asked, said she was open to the idea.

Amazon MGM Studios has yet to confirm further casting details for The Thomas Crown Affair. The film marks the third cinematic adaptation of the classic heist story, following its previous releases in 1968 and 1999.

