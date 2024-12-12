A leaked company memo praising assassinated UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as "one of the good guys" ignited outrage online, highlighting longstanding criticisms of the industry's practices under his leadership.

Thompson, 50, led UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group often criticized for denying necessary medical treatments.

Public resentment toward the company reached a boiling point after Luigi Mangione, 26, allegedly shot Thompson outside a Midtown Hilton during a UnitedHealthcare investor meeting.

Authorities revealed Mangione's handwritten manifesto, which expressed disdain for corporate America and grievances tied to healthcare practices.

As Mangione awaits his next court hearing on December 23, UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty attempted to rally employees with a memo commemorating Thompson's leadership, the Daily Mail reported. Instead, his remarks sparked widespread backlash.

"Brian was one of the good guys. He was certainly one of the smartest guys. I think he was one of the best guys. I'm going to miss him. And I am incredibly proud to call him my friend," Witty wrote. "As we begin to move forward, the best way to honor his life and all that he stood for is to carry on his legacy — continuing to do right by the people who've entrusted us with their care and those who are counting on us to take care of their loved ones."

Witty added that the institution's employees "owe it to Brian to make good on our promise to make health care work better for everybody, in every way."

Critics condemned the tone-deaf response for ignoring the systemic issues that fueled public anger, including accusations that Thompson's policies contributed to life-altering denials of care.

Social media users labeled the memo as detached from the realities faced by patients under UnitedHealthcare's watch.

Meanwhile, Mangione has been charged with murder and gun possession, with authorities continuing to investigate his cross-state movements prior to his arrest.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group faces growing pressure to address systemic healthcare disparities and regain public trust.

