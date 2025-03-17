KEY POINTS At least 557 storms were reported Friday and at least 135 storms were reported Saturday

Powerful storms swept the Midwest and down South over the weekend, resulting in at least 40 deaths across seven states and more than 160,000 Americans without power Sunday night.

The deadly storms that hit a large swathe of the South and the Midwest over the weekend are heading east, leaving over 100 people injured, mostly in Arkansas.

Over 3 Dozen Dead Across 7 States

The latest data showed that at least 40 people have died across Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas, as per NBC News.

Over a hundred people were reported injured in Arkansas as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of a few tornadoes to possibly form throughout Sunday night in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast.

On Saturday, at least 135 storms were reported across affected states, down from at least 557 storms reported Friday, but yesterday's storms were still devastating, with some 34 of the storm systems being tornadoes.

The storms that brought chaos from Texas to Alabama are expected to exit over the Atlantic overnight and head east.

Severe Weather Cuts Power in 5 States

Data from Poweroutage.us showed that as of late Sunday night, five states are affected by power outages.

Pennsylvania is the hardest hit, with over 80,000 people out, followed by New York, with some 37,000 customers without power, and Missouri, which reported nearly 26,000 customers out.

Oregon has over 12,500 households without power, and over 10,000 Californians have also suffered power outages.

Further Damaging Weather Incoming

Following the weekend's devastation, much of the central and southern Plains are expected to suffer "widespread critical fire weather conditions" in the first two days of the week.

The NWS warned in its latest three-day outlook that Monday and Tuesday will see high and very dry winds sweeping the central and southern High Plains, "which will raise the concern of fire danger in these areas."

Large portions of Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and New Mexico have been placed under red flag warnings. Such warnings are usually issued when weather forecasters are expecting a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation that will contribute to "extreme fire behavior."

Residents in the states under red flag warnings have been advised to avoid all outside burning and welding Monday.

On another side of the country, along the Cascades, heavy mountain snow is projected Monday, and on Tuesday, a winter storm is expected to hit the northern and central Rockies Tuesday.