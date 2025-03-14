KEY POINTS There is an extremely high risk of critical fire weather in the southern Plains from Friday through Saturday

The NWS has placed large swathes of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma under red flag warnings

Parts of New Mexico, Colorado and Missouri are also under red flag warnings Friday

Large swathes of the United States will experience a "severe weather outbreak" from Friday through Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) warned late Thursday, further noting that it is expecting "extremely critical fire weather" across parts of the Southern Plains Friday.

Multiple areas have been placed under red flag warnings, which are usually issued when there is expectation "for catastrophic grassland fire danger."

Very High Risk of Critical Fire Weather in Southern Plains

According to the NWS Weather Prediction Center's three-day outlook, it is expecting an extreme risk for fire weather from northern Texas and central Oklahoma to southern Kansas, essentially most of the Southern Plains Friday.

It also urged residents across western and southern Texas to stay updated on critical fire weather conditions through Saturday.

❗️🧵This weekend brings the likelihood of dangerous severe weather (details in thread)

Preparation should be completed now - before weather strikes:



✅Know your safe place

✅Assemble an emergency kit

✅Write a family plan

✅Practice drills at home and work

✅Have multiple ways… — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 13, 2025

Residents placed under red flag warnings are encouraged to avoid outdoor burning Friday as the weather conditions subject the affected areas under a "particularly dangerous situation where a risk of property damage or loss of life could occur."

Red Flag Warnings for Southern Plains

The following areas have been placed under red flag warnings from Friday morning through late night:

Kansas – Chase, Butler, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette, Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Reno, Harvey, Kingman, Harper, Stafford, Pratt, Barber, Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Dickinson, Riley, Lyon, Douglas, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Morris, Coffey, Anderson

The NWS warned further Thursday that should any fires start from Friday through Saturday, wildfires are expected to spread "very, very quickly."

🔥Friday: Significant, dangerous wildfire-spread conditions are expected, with a wildfire outbreak possible across parts of the Southern Plains.



This means that if any new fires start, or if there are existing fires, the weather conditions will be able to drive the spread of… pic.twitter.com/RRZgiS27Id — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 13, 2025

It urged residents to protect themselves and their community "by not being a potential source of wildfires" and immediately call 911 if they spot any smoke or flames in their areas.