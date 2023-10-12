Lee Min-Ho To Marry His 'The King' Co-Star? Here's Why Fans Speculate Their Engagement
KEY POINTS
- Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun starred as a couple in "The King: Eternal Monarch" in 2020
- Screenshots of alleged news reports claiming the two were engaged went viral across social media
- Lee Min-ho was seen wearing a new ring at the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Thailand in August
An avid celebrity fan posted a video on TikTok claiming that "The King: Eternal Monarch" lead stars and on-screen couple Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun were allegedly tying the knot soon and that the former's agency allegedly didn't deny it.
In the viral video titled "They really match each other," clips from the promotion and behind-the-scenes of the two stars' 2020 drama were compiled and edited with a love song as the background music.
Meanwhile, another fan posted a reel on Instagram, which has since gained over 420,000 views on the platform. The reel included a screenshot of an alleged news report claiming the same thing and the caption, "Is it really true?"
In May 2020, the two South Korean stars enjoyed their official first date – but as emperor Lee Gon and detective Jeong Tae-eul in their drama.
Speculations that the two were in a relationship surfaced again when Min-ho was spotted with a new ring at the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Thailand in August.
Some fans noticed that Go-eun also wore a ring during photoshoots, which some claimed was an engagement ring.
However, in an interview with Marie Claire, Go-eun explained that the ring was actually a gift given to her by her mom for her birthday when she was in high school, not an engagement ring.
According to KBIZoom, Lee Min-ho got involved in the same rumors in the past for allegedly wearing the same accessory, a ring specifically, as other South Korean actresses Goo Hye-sun, Song Hye-kyo and Bae Suzy.
With this, netizens reportedly believed the actor's new ring might be a popular accessory in South Korea.
Min-ho and Go-eun starred in the 2020 South Korean romantic fantasy drama series "The King: Eternal Monarch." They played the roles of Lee Gon and Jeong Tae-ul, respectively.
The drama followed the story of the Kingdom of Corea's modern-day emperor attempting to cross into an alternate reality where the Republic of Korea exists. Lee Gon then comes across detective Jeong Tae-ul, whom he recognizes from an identity card he obtained during his father's assassination.
The two fall in love and fight for it among parallel worlds..
Just recently, Lee Min-ho was rumored to be dating and sharing a couple ring with his "Boys Over Flowers" co-star Goo Hye-sun. The rumor started when some fans claimed that the new ring Min-ho wore at the Merz Aesthetic Expo in Thailand looked similar to the one worn by Hye-sun.
However, no other pieces of evidence or proof could back the fan's claims about Min-ho and Hye-sun.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
