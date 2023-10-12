KEY POINTS South Korean actor Lee Dal announced his marriage via his Instagram account

He is set to marry a former production staff he met while filming "Police University"

His fans sent their well wishes by commenting on his Instagram post

South Korean actor Lee Dal, well-known for his roles as Jeon Soo-nam in the K-drama series "Vincenzo" and Roh Beom-tae in "Police University," is getting married this Saturday.

On Wednesday, the "Vincenzo" and "Police University" actor took to his personal Instagram account to announce his marriage plans with his non-celebrity soon-to-be-bride, a former K-drama production staff member.

An agency official said the two reportedly met during the filming of "Police University" and developed a romance, according to South Korean media outlet Sports World.

"I wanted to meet someone who wanted the same things as I did and believed in things that couldn't be seen. I said if I ever meet someone like that, that I would marry her. That dream is coming true for me this Saturday. I will be honored to be marrying her, who always speaks to me in the language of love," Lee Dal's post read, per an English translation by Koreaboo.

"I will become a stronger actor as the breadwinner of the family. Please bless us and cheer us on. I love you all," he concluded.

His post, which showed photos of him and his fiancée, was filled with messages of well wishes for his wedding.

"Happy wedding! I was so happy when I found out about the news that you two met through the 'Police University' drama. I followed you because of your performance in the drama. I am happy for you," commented one fan.

Another said, "I wish you a warm life next to the person who makes you happy. [Sending] blessings in your marriage!"

"Congratulations! May you both always be happy and healthy," wrote a third fan.

In "Police University," Lee Dal played the role of 22-year-old Roh Beom-tae, one of the police university freshmen and Kang Seon-ho's roommate, played by South Korean actor Jung Jin-young.

Meanwhile, in "Vincenzo," the actor played the role of Jeon Soo-nam, an employee of Ant Financial Management.

Lee Dal also starred in other K-dramas, including "Misaeng: Incomplete Life," "Signal," "Black," "Two Cops," "Untouchable," "Bad Guys: Vile City," "Bravo My Life," "Be Melodramatic," "Hospital Playlist 1 and 2," "Today's Webtoon," "The Empire," "The Heavenly Idol" and "Taxi Driver 2," and the television movie "Drama Stage: Jin Choo-Ha Returns," per Asian Wiki.

He also appeared on the big screen in the movies "The Mimic" and "Gentleman."