Eli Lilly announced a $3 billion expansion of a manufacturing facility the drugmaker bought earlier this year in Wisconsin to ramp up production of its diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

The pharmaceutical giant said it will expand the plant in Kenosha County, Wis., adding 750 jobs to the current 100-person workforce, to meet growing demand for its popular injectable drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

The two drugs brought in a combined $4.4 billion in sales in the third quarter, the Associated Press reported.

"Today's announcement represents our single largest U.S. manufacturing investment outside our home state of Indiana and will add to our ability to expand capacity to make both our existing and future pipeline of medicines right here in the Midwest," Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said in a statement.

The company earlier this year announced a multibillion expansion of manufacturing facilities near its headquarters in Indianapolis and it has committed more than $23 billion to construct, expand or acquire manufacturing facilities around the world since 2020.

The acquisition, expansion and purchases of land in Wisconsin will bring the company's investment there to $4 billion.

Lilly said it "will use advanced automation, including guided vehicles, robotics and production equipment, to accelerate medicine production."