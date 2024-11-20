Donald Trump announced Linda McMahon, the co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as his pick for education secretary.

He announced the pick in a post on his Truth Social account.

Although McMahon doesn't have any experience of working in the country's Department of Education, she does have a history of sitting on boards.

Trump credits her background as serving as the Chair of the Board for the America First Policy Institute and as a member of the Connecticut Board of Education.

McMahon, who is also the wife of WWE's chief executive officer, Vince McMahon, served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration for two years.

McMahon joins a growing list of individuals that the Trump administration has nominated that could face questioning about their qualifications or possible conflicts of interest.

Trump tapped Dr. Oz, of daytime television fame, to head the agency that runs the massive Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Trump nominated Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, to lead the Commerce Department.

Trump selected blockchain attorney Teresa Goody Guillén to run the Securities and Exchange Commission. Guillén once worked as an SEC attorney but also represented the blockchain industry against it.