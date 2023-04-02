KEY POINTS Lisa Barlow responded to a troll who posted a screenshot of a tweet they claimed she wrote

Lisa Barlow was not having it after a troll claimed the reality star posted a tweet supporting former President Donald Trump.

The Twitter troll recently shared a Photoshopped tweet that showed the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star writing to her followers: "New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants."

"I'll see you on Tuesday," the message continued, referencing when the former president is set to be arraigned.

The businesswoman and reality star immediately shut down the claim that she posted the tweet.

"F–ker..... There is only one Lisa Barlow and your photoshopping isn't it," Barlow tweeted Saturday.

Fans and social media users showed their support for Barlow after she clapped back at the troll.

"Loved waking up to this tweet," one Twitter user wrote. Another person added," Get 'em, Lisa! This would piss me right off!!"

"GO LISA GO!! THAT'S MY MOTHER," wrote a third supporter.

Some fans described the fake tweet as disturbing and potentially damaging to a public figure like Barlow.

"My exact thought when I saw the tweet: this can be so damaging for someone. Not to mention what a sad life [the person who made the edited post must have] to make something like this for 'fun,'" one person wrote.

"This is so wack. But [not gonna lie], it's to be expected. This is the same account that often posts alleged 'leads' from 'inside sources,'" another commented.

"Lisa Barlow, I don't think you would ever post like that. We need to stop making celebrities fake Trump supporters. It's not funny, and it can do a lot more damage than you think. She has a business, family and lots of friends," a different supporter said.

Other fans admitted that they almost believed that the tweet was from Barlow and urged her to take legal action against those spreading false information about her.

"Oh thank God you replied here!" one wrote. Another added, "The number of people I've seen retweet this actually believing it is insane and not funny."

"Sue this a--hole, Lisa," a third commenter said.

Trump, 76, was indicted Thursday over the $130,000 in hush money he allegedly paid porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election to prevent her from discussing a sexual encounter she said she had with him in 2006.

The "Art of the Deal" author has denied both having an affair with Daniels and paying her hush money.

Page Six noted that Barlow did not directly deny that she supports Trump. However, there are speculations that other "Housewives" back the "Celebrity Apprentice" alum.

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer previously said that she knew Trump but would not reveal whether or not she voted for him in 2016.

"Well, I've met Hillary [Clinton] at some private homes in the Hamptons, I know Donald Trump from Mar-A-Lago because my friends are friends with him, so I've been to his place a number of times," she confessed during the "RHONY" Season 9 reunion in 2017.

"RHONY" alum Sonja Morgan said she knew the former POTUS because she "did consulting for hotels and restaurants." She also declined to reveal who she voted for in the 2016 presidential election.