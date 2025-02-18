For the millions of Americans affected by HIV, hepatitis C, and other infectious diseases, access to healthcare, financial support, and community resources can be the difference between life and death. Every year, approximately 1.2 million contract HIV in the United States, while at least 8,000 people lose their lives.

Hepatitis C, on the other hand, is a lifelong infection. It is now experiencing an alarming spike in new infections in the U.S.—largely driven by IV drug use and a lack of testing among self-injectors—even as it is now entirely curable without the toxic side effects of older treatments. Unfortunately, many people with hepatitis C still fear seeking help because of outdated perceptions, unaware that it is now a 95% curable disease.

In the fight against these infectious diseases, one organization stands out for its comprehensive, patient-first approach: Live Love Life. Through its 340B program, community outreach, and holistic patient care ecosystem, Live Love Life is a tax-exempt nonprofit that provides vital healthcare, education, and support to individuals battling HIV, hepatitis C, and other acquired diseases.

Unlike conventional medical services, Live Love Life takes a holistic approach to care, guiding patients through its three-step patient care ecosystem. The first step is risk assessment and navigating financial barriers. It is important to understand the patient's environment, financial situation, and healthcare needs, as well as the assistance programs available to those in need. The second step involves evaluating medical conditions, mental health, medication use, and lifestyle risks. The organization goes a step further and provides education on treatment and prevention options.

Finally, these vulnerable patients need ongoing care and support. Live Love Life ensures that patients have access to prescriptions, healthcare providers, and long-term case management. They also assist with transportation, communication, and access to stable housing—barriers that often prevent individuals from maintaining their health.

But Live Love Life doesn't stop at patient care—it actively works to reduce and prevent infections before they occur. Through HIV testing, STI screenings, a clean needle program, and condom outreach, the organization mitigates risks and educates the public about safer practices.

In 2019, the Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative set a goal to reduce new infections by 90% by 2030, but according to Live Love Life Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mark A. Walczyk, the U.S. is falling far short. Prevention strategies like PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis)—a once-daily pill that drastically reduces the risk of contracting HIV—remain underutilized due to stigma, misinformation, and lack of access.

Mark A. Walczyk, Live Love Life's Chief Operating Officer

"People are still hesitant about taking preventive medication," the COO explains. "It reminds us of when the birth control pill first came out—there was resistance, but over time, society embraced it. PrEP should be no different." Through certified pharmacy partnerships, Live Love Life provides PrEP access, counseling, and education, hoping to increase the uptake among high-risk populations.

For many, Live Love Life has been a lifeline—including Richard Edick, a man whose journey highlights the power of holistic care.

Richard first came to Live Love Life in August 2020 for free needles and HIV testing. Over time, the caring team of committed employees provided support, guiding him to Hep C treatment, rehab, and part-time jobs. Life Love Life's services, including HIV testing, a clean needle program, and PrEP, helped protect his health. Despite struggles with homelessness and addiction, they have remained a source of support. Now living with his partner and reconnecting with his daughter, he continues using Live Love Life's services and refers others in need, crediting the clinic with giving him hope and a second chance.

"The mission of Live Love Life is what drives this place of care and hope. If you know someone who could benefit from that or requires HIV or Hepatitis C treatment, please get help. The door is open at Live Love Life. The staff doesn't judge, just helps," he says. "I've gotten close to some of the staff besides Mark. Miss Lorri, who will be missed, helped me find a ride so I'd have a place to ride out Hurricane Ian. The medical staff is amazing. There were times in the hot summer months when I would just stop in to get in the air conditioning, have some water, and charge my phone in the lobby." Today, Richard is now actively managing his health with PrEP, treatment, and emotional support.

Live Love Life's success is built on collaboration. The organization partners with sober living homes, rehab centers, hospitals, and methadone clinics to ensure patients receive continued care. But that's not where they stop. They have relationships with LGBTQ+ groups, churches, and community organizations to provide culturally competent support. Collaboration with local infectious disease doctors and health departments helps with referrals and immediate care access. The organization actively participates in national initiatives like the KFF National HIV Testing Day and Walgreens partnerships to expand testing and awareness efforts.

The organization has access to supplies of Narcan (naloxone) to provide to its county. The opioid crisis is deeply intertwined with the spread of infectious diseases, and the organization has positioned itself at the frontlines of both battles. "We have moms and dads coming in to get Narcan because their teenage son or daughter is struggling with opiates," says Mark. "We tell people, 'Having Narcan makes you a superhero. You could save someone's life.'"

Live Love Life's mission is clear: to provide care, education, and prevention services to those who need it most. However, expanding their impact requires financial backing. Funding would allow them to open more locations in underserved areas. The organization even aims to expand its community outreach programs to identify all those at risk, utilizing its 360 approach to impact each community. With the funding, Live Love Life would be able to increase access to PrEP, hepatitis C cure, and harm-reduction tools.

With a healthcare system often failing marginalized communities, organizations like Live Love Life are stepping in to fill the gap. But they can't do it alone. For those looking to make a tangible difference, Live Love Life offers an opportunity to fund real solutions in the fight against infectious diseases. Every dollar contributes to preventing new infections, supporting at-risk individuals, and ultimately saving lives.