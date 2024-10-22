One day after Donald Trump staged a shift at a North Carolina McDonald's as a campaign stunt, he accepted a "French fry certification pin" during a press conference about Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the area.

Trump's stop marked his first visit since the area was ravaged by Hurricane Helene. After a survey of nearby damage, Trump met with media at a podium placed in front of a mountainous pile of storm debris. Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-R) joined Trump at the podium to present him with a "french fry certification pin."

"You know, I also own McDonald's restaurants. I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter," Edwards said according to the Express. "It's my honor to present President Trump with the french fry certification pin."

Trump proudly raised the pin to laughter from the audience.

Edwards: I also own McDonald's restaurants and I know that you perfected your skills behind the counter a day or so ago and it was my honor to present president trump with the french fry certification pin pic.twitter.com/s7Up4ghaIG — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2024

Later in the press conference, Trump doubled down on his criticism of FEMA, repeating debunked claims that FEMA's disaster relief budget was going to illegal immigrants.

The Republican presidential nominee's next destination was Greenville for a campaign rally, followed by a faith leaders meeting in Concord.