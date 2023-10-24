KEY POINTS Harry Styles held his "Love On Tour 2023" concert in Seoul last March 20

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were among the idols who watched the concert

Some shippers brought up V's Instagram post last May and linked it to Jennie

Taennies – shippers of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie – allegedly found more evidence that the two K-Pop idols are dating for real and even claimed that their relationship is "private but [not a] secret."

One Taennie shipper claimed that the two photos posted by BTS' V on Instagram in May – where he was wearing what seemed to be the same outfit he wore at Harry Style's concert – were allegedly taken in BLACKPINK Jennie's neighborhood.

In the photo, V was sitting in front of a stone wall, which the Taennie shipper claimed was the same as the wall feature seen in a YouTube video of Jennie's alleged house.

Another fan who goes by the TikTok username @tae_hyung117 posted the same claim. The uploader's post has since gone viral with over 101,800 views, 11,600 hearts and over 390 comments.

Meanwhile, another claimed that Jennie and V were seated in the same row during Harry Styles' concert in Seoul last March and alleged that the two were privately dating.

This is UN village, it is where Jennie & her mom house is located, after Harry's concert Taehyung posted some picture's of him around Jennie's neighborhood, I think it is pretty obvious that he was with Jennie that day.😭 pic.twitter.com/eEYT3ejgrb — ᴋᴀꜱʜʜ (@taenniefacts) October 23, 2023

On X, formerly Twitter, user @taenniefacts claimed that "it is pretty obvious that [V] was with Jennie [on the day of Harry's concert]."

"This is UN Village. It is where Jennie and her mom's house is located. After Harry's concert, Taehyung posted some pictures of him around Jennie's neighborhood," the Taennie shipper claimed.

However, some fans refuted the claim and shared that V's bandmate Suga reportedly lives in the same neighborhood as Jennie, stating that it was probably Suga that he visited.

"Why did you crop the photo? Is it because you know Yoongi's house is in the same neighborhood, and you have to walk through the same wall?" one fan tweeted.

Last August, V posted via Instagram Story a mirror selfie to update his over 61.3 million followers on the platform at the time.

His post, however, caught the attention of some eagle-eyed fans since the background of his photo appeared similar to the one seen in the previously leaked snaps by a certain "gurumiharibo" of V and Jennie's alleged mirror selfie.

In the viral TikTok video by @taenniesz, the uploader pointed out that the room seen in V's mirror selfie was an identical match to the room seen in the alleged mirror selfie of V and Jennie leaked by gurumiharibo in August 2022.

The hallway layout, wall panels, entranceway and the painting on the floor in both photos allegedly looked the same.

Both parties haven't confirmed the claims speculated by fans, especially Taennie shippers.