Jisoo donned an all black-ensemble and rocked smokey-eye makeup

Celebrities such as Robert Pattinson and Yara Shahidi reacted to Jisoo's attendance

BLACKPINK member Jisoo seemed to have captured the hearts of famous Hollywood celebrities during a recent highly publicized event with Dior.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old South Korean artist attended the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2024 collection show for Paris Fashion Week while donning an all-black ensemble and smokey-eye makeup, which highlighted her stunning visuals.

Dubbed the "Golden Girl" of Dior, Jisoo was accompanied by several security guards as more fans and guests tried to catch a glimpse or approach her during the event.

Fans — known as BLINKS — also took to social media to share some of the best moments that showed Jisoo as the "main event" of the show, including a video of her getting welcomed by Dior Couture's chief communication and image officer Olivier Bialobos and Dior's Public Relations manager Mathilde Favier.

But what caught the interest of fans was how Jisoo received the "VVIP" treatment upon entering the venue. Most celebrities were often free to roam around during the event, but Jisoo attracted a huge crowd.

"Twilight" star and English actor Robert Pattinson was also spotted at the scene, standing behind the crowd trying to take a picture of Jisoo. In a video shared by @BLACKPINKGLOBAL, he was seen trying to look over the commotion before giving a small laugh.

"Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi also couldn't hold back fangirling over the K-Pop sensation. Another social media user was able to repost the video of the 23-year-old American actress saying, "We're all here to see Jisoo." Before the camera panned to Jisoo interacting with guests.

Twitter user @iamlawyerkims also shared a close-up video of Shahidi meeting Jisoo, where she scored a selfie. The user credited Citta Bella Magazine's editor-in-chief, Elsa Dang, for the video.

South African-American actress Charlize Theron was also able to interact with Jisoo. There, she introduced her 11-year-old daughter, who tagged along with her to the high-fashion event.

Jisoo has been spotted at Dior's events over the past years, since becoming the Korean ambassador for the brand's cosmetics line, Dior Beauty, in 2019. She was then appointed as the global ambassador for fashion and beauty two years later. Other than Dior, Jisoo is also a brand ambassador for Cartier.