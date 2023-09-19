KEY POINTS Recent photos of J-Hope in the military were posted on various SNS accounts and online communities

The South Korean rapper-singer-producer enlisted as an active-duty soldier in April

He is currently serving as an assistant instructor while fulfilling his mandatory military service

BTS fans – more popularly known as ARMY – got a glimpse of J-Hope's military life in the recent photos of the BTS member shared online.

The photos showed J-Hope, with his hands on his waist, looking proudly at the military trainees from afar.

According to Insight Korea, J-Hope's photos attracted attention for his "dad smile." Other fans commented that the 29-year-old South Korean artist's smile was "too warm" and "a happy expression."

Photos of J-Hope's military life were also shared on an online forum in South Korea with the title, "The current status of teaching assistant BTS' J-Hope."

The users commented on how J-Hope looked so good in a military uniform. "Hobi is cool. Why does the military uniform suit him so well?" one commented.

"You can be that hip while wearing a military uniform?" another quipped, while a third user stated, "Even if he's wearing a military uniform, a celebrity is still a celebrity."

"Hobi really has a pretty body line," commented another user.

J-Hope with her military friends



J-Hope with bts members pic.twitter.com/AaB5Y98Prk — 𝙱𝙰𝙽𝙶𝚃𝙰𝙽 𝙱𝙾𝚈𝚂⁷ (@bts_suchwita) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, one fan on X, formerly Twitter, posted side-by-side photos of J-Hope as an assistant instructor in the military and him as BTS' dance leader.

In the two photos, J-Hope was seen doing the same stance in both scenarios, with his hands on his waist looking from afar.

[📰] Kmedia reported that j-hope impresses with his steady good deeds for abandoned animals sending a food truck to volunteer site for 'Veterinary Society for Abandoned Animals'#jhope #제이홉 #방탄소년단제이홉 pic.twitter.com/1bjjffpA1y — J-HOPE GLOBAL UNION¹³⁷ 🌎 (@jhopeGlobaI) September 12, 2023

In other news, K-media reported that J-Hope sent a food truck to the volunteer site of the Veterinary Society for Abandoned Animals just recently.

"This is our first time receiving a coffee truck while volunteering. It was a unique experience. I will also support [the] world-renowned artist BTS' J-Hope," the group stated.

"We were starting to prepare at 8 o'clock, and BTS' J-Hope and his mother sent a food truck," shared Blue, an animal protection group present in the neutering surgery volunteer work. "They provided cool drinks and delicious hot dogs," the group added.

It was reported that while fulfilling his mandatory military service, J-Hope continues to do good deeds and sponsor an abandoned dog shelter.

JIN and J-HOPE comments on SUGA live 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/sCLn8Tq3Sh — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) September 17, 2023

More recently, J-Hope, as well as his bandmate Jin, who's also currently serving in the military, appeared in the comments section of Suga's Weverse Live to send their encouragement for their bandmate's upcoming military service.

J-Hope, also known by his nickname Hobi, wrote, "Your hair looks good on you." He shared that he watched Suga's live before handing his phone in.

"Jin hyung and Yoongi hyung, rest comfortably," J-Hope stated in his last comment before leaving.

J-Hope's military service will reportedly end on Oct. 17, 2024.