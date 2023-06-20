KEY POINTS The Philippines women's national soccer team is heading to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Adidas showcased what the three colorways will look like

Fans in the Philippines can reserve their piece of merchandise as early as now

Despite the Philippines' undying love for the game of basketball, the Southeast Asian nation is heading to its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in July at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and Adidas unveiled what their kits will look like for the global tournament.

The Philippines women's national team kit consists of three colorways–all of which carry distinct design elements that carry the spirit of Filipino pride and can be viewed below:

The Filipinas' home kit (nicknamed Sipag at Tiyaga; Filipino for hard work and patience respectively) will see them wear blue which represents the calm perseverance of the national team on their unbelievable journey towards the Women's World Cup while also symbolizing an inspiration for the new wave of Filipino soccer players.

As for the away kit, the team will be wearing a white kit (nicknamed: Ang Bagong Yugto; Filipino for a new chapter) plus a collar featuring white and yellow.

According to Adidas, the white color "symbolizes the Filipinas' fresh and determined start as they take on the Women's World Cup for the first time and elevate the sport to new heights among the Filipino community and paving the way for a new era of football."

Moreover, the Filipinas will also be wearing a third kit (nicknamed Alab ng Puso; Filipino for the heart's undying flame) that being a bold red that features a blue and white collar while the red color parallels that of the "Filipinas' fiery passion and unbridled courage as they compete for the country, regardless of the odds, with an unwavering work ethic."

Fans in the Philippines can get their hands on a kit by using this link to access the reservation form which will close on June 30 at 11:59 PM PHT (11:59 AM ET) with some time later in July when those with confirmed reservations may start purchasing their kits.

"As the Philippines national women's football team and Adidas become one with the mantra of 'Impossible Is Nothing', we will always be proud of and be in full support towards the Filipinas as they continue to grow and serve as inspirations to the Filipino football scene," said Philippines Women's National Team manager Jefferson Chang.

"The Filipinas FIFA Women's World Cup kits were designed by Adidas with their rich journey in mind, and we hope this serves not just as an inspiration to the Filipino community as they rally behind our Filipinas, but also to the team itself as they take on the global stage for the Women's World Cup," Adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos later stated.

Adidas and the Philippines national women's team had previously unveiled their partnership in February of this year as the Filipinas prepare to shock the world come July 20 at the Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas will be one of seven nations to debut at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and they will look to make a big statement at the global tournament.