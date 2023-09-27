KEY POINTS Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK is currently on its "Luxury Disease" tour in Asia

The band performed in the Philippines on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

SB19 member Ken shared his concert experience on his social media account

SB19's Ken shared a glimpse of his experience as a Japanese rock band fanboy.

In the Instagram Stories posted by Ken (@felipsuperior) Tuesday, the member of the popular Filipino boy band was heard jamming and screaming his heart out over Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK when the group had its concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday, following the Taiwan stops of its "Luxury Disease" Asia tour the previous weekend.

His posts were reposted and tweeted by his fanbases, celebrating with him knowing that he is a huge fan of the Japanese rock band.

SB19 KEN / FELIP IG STORY



Our @felipsuperior with @ONEOKROCK_japan 🤘



We are happy zerken that you had the chance to watch their concert here in the Philippines, you really deserve it

"We are happy, Zerken. that you had the chance to watch their concert here in the Philippines. [Y]ou really deserve it," one fanbase wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another Ken fanbase account, @SB19KenUpdates, tweeted, "Ken with his number one favorite band ONE OK ROCK (@ONEOKROCK_japan). We're so happy for youuuuuuuu!"

DREAM COME TRUE!!!



Felip just met his japanese idol rock band, ONE OK ROCK (OOR)! OOR just finished their Manila concert tonight. We’ve witnessed Felip covered C.H.A.O.S.M.Y.T.H. by OOR during his FB live last 2020 and OOR tracks featured in Spotify Ken’s Heavy Rotation… pic.twitter.com/WcoOwfj2lZ — A'TIN GL✪BAL S✪CIETY ✵ (@ATINGlobalSoc) September 26, 2023

An SB19 fanbase account also tweeted Ken's Instagram Story, where he posted a group photo with ONE OK ROCK, probably taken backstage.

"DREAM COME TRUE! Felip just met his Japanese idol rock band, ONE OK ROCK (OOR)!" wrote A'TIN Global Society.

Ken covered "C.h.a.o.s.m.y.t.h." by ONE OK ROCK in a Facebook Live in 2020 and has the rock band's tracks added to his Spotify playlist.

A huge fan that he is, Ken openly shared before that he wanted to collaborate with ONE OK ROCK, specifically Taka Moriuchi, the band's vocalist.

In 2021, the 26-year-old P-Pop artist also shared a snippet of the lyric video of the rock band's song "We Are."

From: "[I want to] collaborate with Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK. I really want to collaborate with Taka of ONE OK ROCK"

To finally meeting them



To finally meeting them 🥹💗#SB19 @SB19Official #SB19_KEN #FELIP @felipsuperior #ONEOKROCKinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/s3YKl1WwDT — SB19 KEN UPDATES 🐔 (@SB19KenUpdates) September 26, 2023

ONE OK ROCK kicked off its "Luxury Disease" tour in Taipei, Taiwan, before heading to the Philippines. Following its concert stop in the Philippines, the rock band will go to Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Before kicking off its Asia tour, the band held its successful North American tour for its album "Luxury Disease," released in 2022.

The band, which consists of Taka, Ryota, Toru and Tomoya, was formed in 2005 and debuted in 2007. ONE OK ROCK cultivated a following among the younger generation for its mix of emo and rock music paired with breathtaking live performances.

From performing at live house venues and summer festivals, the band has now conquered outdoor stadiums, arenas and dome venues across Japan.

The band also inked a deal with an international label to take its music to new horizons beyond its home country.

Some of the band's most streamed songs are "Wherever you are," "Stand Out Fit In," "The Beginning," "Renegades," "We Are" and "Yokubou ni michita seinendan."