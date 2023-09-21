KEY POINTS SB19's hit song "Gento" continues to grow popular among music fans in China

SB19's Ken is attracting attention on different Chinese social media platforms

Chinese netizens are talking about the SB19 member's dance skills and visuals

SB19 member Ken, also known as FELIP, is going viral on China's version of TikTok, Douyin, capturing the hearts of Chinese netizens.

The 26-year-old Filipino singer-songwriter is gaining attention among Chinese netizens as "Gento" and a video clip of his solo performance in Singapore went viral on Douyin and Weibo, two of the largest social media platforms in China.

Chinese netizens talk about Ken's dance skills and handsome visuals on the platforms, complimenting his honey-skin complexion that matches his white-dyed hair.

[INFO] SB19 Ken/Felip is gaining attention in Chinese socmeds Douyin and Weibo as Gento gets viral in China.



C-nets are talking about the cool way he dances and how his white hair compliments his honey skin tone so much.#SB19 @SB19Official #SB19_KEN #FELIP @felipsuperior pic.twitter.com/olCCkmVaEP — SB19 KEN UPDATES 🐔 (@SB19KenUpdates) September 21, 2023

"I was scrolling through Douyin, and in just a few minutes, I fell in love with a song by a Filipino boy band, SB19's 'Gento,' especially the black-skinned and white-haired guy named Ken. [He] is so charming," one user commented.

"That Ken in SB19 [who] has white hair and black skin made me faint," another quipped. A third user stated, "Ken from the Filipino boy band SB19 is really handsome."

"The main dancer is SB19 called Ken, what a guy! I feel like he is one of the most handsome people in the group," commented another.

A fan account from Malaysia posted SB19 Ken's GENTO dance video on Douyin and it has garnered over 108K likes in a span of 24 hours!😱



"Come and see the original version of 'Gento' Ken" (Google Translate)



Checkout it out👇

🔗https://t.co/KeSAIQr5Qi@felipsuperior #SB19_KEN… pic.twitter.com/JhKfejA2wU — A'TIN GL✪BAL S✪CIETY ✵ (@ATINGlobalSoc) September 17, 2023

The comments and posts by Chinese netizens were compiled and uploaded by Miss Oh, an SB19-focused channel on YouTube.

Users on the platform and SB19 fans, A'TIN, commented on the video compilation and shared how proud they are of Ken.

"Congrats, Ken! Your being known in other parts of the world. You deserve the accolades with your talents," commented one user, while another noted, "Raise our [Philippine] flag, Ken. [I'm] so proud of you. Continue to shine and be an inspiration to everyone. You're a rare find. Keep rockin' our Rocksta."

"Who says only eagles can fly high? ChicKEN does it too!" another user quipped.

GENTO entered China🇨🇳 Shazam Top 200 songs daily chart at #194!



The track is still charting at #197 and continues to gain popularity via Douyin app (China’s version of TikTok).@SB19Official #SB19#SB19GENTO #GENTO#SB19PAGTATAG #PAGTATAG pic.twitter.com/d4MZK22K97 — A'TIN GL✪BAL S✪CIETY ✵ (@ATINGlobalSoc) September 18, 2023

In other news, SB19's hit song "Gento," which has been making waves and promoting Filipino pop music in different parts of the world, entered China's Shazam chart Monday as one of the "most Shazamed" tracks on the platform.

"Gento" entered Shazam's Top 200 Songs Daily chart in China at No. 194, per A'TIN Global Society. As of 9:59 p.m. that day, "Gento" was still charting at No. 197.

As of press time, "Gento" has garnered 76,246 Shazams on the Chinese music platform.

Meanwhile, early in September, Xiaojun and Yangyang, Chinese members of NCT sub-unit WayV, jumped on the P-Pop group's "Gento" dance craze and uploaded their dance challenge entry on WayV's official TikTok account.

Shortly after, a behind-the-scenes video of the two WayV members' dance video showing their leader Kun as their cinematographer was uploaded.

As of late, their "Gento" dance challenge entry and its behind-the-scenes video have amazed 6.4 million and 3.4 million views on TikTok, respectively.