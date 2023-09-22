KEY POINTS ATEEZ released the song "Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers)" in June

The group started a "Bouncy" dance challenge on TikTok

ATEEZ and SB19 both made their music debut in October 2018

A'TIN and ATINY fandoms were in for a treat when SB19's Ken and Josh danced with ATEEZ's Mingi and San for a TikTok dance challenge.

On Thursday, fans of both P-Pop boy group SB19 (A'TIN) and K-Pop boy group ATEEZ (ATINY) were surprised when ATEEZ uploaded a new TikTok video showing members Mingi and San with SB19 members Ken and Josh dancing ATEEZ's "Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers" together.

In just 14 hours since the video was uploaded on TikTok, it gained over 633,700 views, 197,900 hearts, 11,000 bookmarks and 6,467 comments.

Fans couldn't help but share their joy and pride seeing SB19 and ATEEZ together in one frame, especially supporters of both groups.

"A'TIN🤝ATINY & SB19🤝ATEEZ," one SB19 fan commented, while another quipped, "[Oh my god] I'm screaming! SB19 collab[oration] when?"

"That's it! Show them how it's done – no fan wars needed, just mutual respect, admiration and friendship," another commented.

"A'TIN 🤝 A'TINY. [C]ousins [are] winning [for real]," joked another user. A different user stated, "Ok, so how do my two favorite groups feel about collabing and revolutionizing the K-Pop industry in the process?"

"It took me [three] seconds to realize that it's our SB19 Ken and Josh dancing in front. What a surprise!" commented a sixth fan.

"I was NOT ready for this crossover! This is awesome," another one gushed, while another said, "I want these [two] groups to rock the stage on MAMA for real."

Many also commended Ken's dance skills and dance moves. Several fans even mistook him for an ATEEZ member.

"It took me a while 'cause I was like, 'Who is this ATEEZ member?' then [oh my god], it's FELIP!" shared one fan; another commented, "Help! I thought Ken was one of the ATEEZ members."

"The swag of Ken Suson is [fire]. Main dancer things," another fan gushed. A different user stated, "Sir Felip is killin' it. Sheesh!"

"Sir Ken aka Felip [is] Mr. Swag. No one can beat him in swag," commented another.

Meanwhile, Sony Music PH commented on ATEEZ and SB19's TikTok video together and said, "THAT'S OUR #SB19TEEZ."

Delighted with the surprise TikTok dance challenge video, SB19 fans shared the similarities between SB19 and ATEEZ.

📍ATEEZ DEBUT DATE: Oct 24, 2018

📍SB19 DEBUT DATE: Oct 26, 2018



Should we call Oct 25 an SB19xATEEZ day?



SB19xATEEZ BouncyChallenge@SB19Official #SB19 pic.twitter.com/VE7UJtvFkb — A'TIN GL✪BAL S✪CIETY ✵ (@ATINGlobalSoc) September 21, 2023

Aside from having fandom names that almost resemble each other, both groups debuted in October 2018.

ATEEZ debuted on Oct. 24, while SB19 debuted on Oct. 26.