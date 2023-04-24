KEY POINTS The Burberry tote rose in popularity after it was featured in the "Succession" Season 4 premiere

Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans took a dig at the luxury bag, calling it "ludicrously capacious"

Google searches for "Burberry tote bag" increased by 310% after the episode aired

"Succession" character Tom Wambsgans' dig at a "ludicrously capacious" Burberry tote in the Season 4 premiere of the HBO series has led to an increase in online searches and possibly sales for the luxury item.

In the episode, which aired last month, the $2,890 tote bag that features Burberry's iconic check print was brought by Greg Hirsch's (Nicholas Braun) date Bridget (Francesca Root-Dodson) to a high-class get-together in honor of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) birthday.

Due to her accessory, partygoers immediately clocked Bridget as an outsider, and Matthew Macfadyen's character Tom implied that her bag was considered tacky among the Roys' elite circle, who would not go for logo-heavy styles.

"What's even in there? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it's monstrous," Tom said, according to CNBC. "It's gargantuan. You can take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job."

Although Tom's comments about the bag were negative, the luxury item saw a massive jump in searches after the episode aired.

Google searches for "Burberry tote bag" increased by about 310% in the weeks after Season 4 premiered, Harper's Bazaar reported, citing data from virtual fitting room company 3DLook.

Searches for "Burberry handbag" and "Burberry tote" rose by 180% and 25%, respectively, according to the data. Searches for "Burberry sale" also increased by more than 38%.

"Burberry's tote bag might not meet the standards for 'Succession's' top 0.1%, but luckily for the luxury fashion house, they don't speak for the average consumer," 3DLook co-founder Whitney Cathcart said of the data. "While Tom was busy firing off insults, the rest of us were Googling where we could get our own."

Cathcart added that Tom's dig at logomania — also referred to as "loud luxury" — might have earned Burberry "some extra sales" and showed how film and TV can have a "huge impact" on consumer trends.

Fashionphile president and CCO Sarah Davis told CNBC Make It that though Tom made fun of the Burberry bag's size, what the character actually found ridiculous was that it was so obviously designer due to the brand's vintage nova check.

"What Tom was mocking was what he saw as almost a gratuitous display [of wealth]," she said, noting that the Roys prefer "more stealth with their wealth."

But unlike the Roys and those in the upper crust, many viewers have not drifted away from the "logomania" phase, leading to the "Succession" hype around the Burberry bag.

Davis suggested that there should be a discussion about how the interest the series sparked for the Burberry tote could affect the brand and logomania.

"On one hand, this can't be bad for Burberry from a pure sales perspective, and I'd imagine they'll sell some product from it. On the other hand, I could see that this could have a chilling effect on logos, if anything. Tom is saying out loud what some people only think. That's not a story that Burberry will love," she explained.

"Will knowing this is the thought process of the ultra-wealthy change the behavior of those who are not in that demographic? We'll have to see!" she concluded.

Burberry was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856. Daniel Lee currently spearheads design for the brand.

Though the brand has expanded to selling apparel such as trench coats and footwear, it's best known for its luxury bags, whose prices range from 820 pounds ($1,019) to 2,750 pounds ($3,419). The iconic London Tote bag costs between 1,290 pounds ($1,603) and 1,490 pounds ($1,852), depending on the size.