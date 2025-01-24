KEY POINTS Trump said the Lumbee people were 'with me all the way,' referring to his 2024 victory in Robeson County, where the tribal headquarters is located

The Lumbee Tribe said they are descendants of surviving tribal nations from the Iroquoian, Siouan and Algonquian language families

The tribe was recognized by the federal government in 1956 but without the benefits that come with being a recognized Indian tribe

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum to move forward with federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, a people with a storied history who have been advocating tirelessly to be recognized by the federal government.

"Oh, I love the Lumbee Tribe," Trump said Thursday as he signed the memo, confirming that the document is a "first big step" toward getting them the full federal recognition they have long been fighting for.

President Donald J. Trump orders his Department of the Interior to promote federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.



"They were with me all the way. They were great. North Carolina, Lumbee Tribe," the president said. Trump won the state of North Carolina during the 2024 presidential elections, garnering 50.9% of the votes compared to Kamala Harris's 47.6%. He also won the state by a much tighter margin in 2020.

Notably, Trump won Robeson County in 2024 with 59% of the county's vote. Robeson County is home to the Lumbee Tribe's headquarters. The county was historically a Democratic stronghold.

Who are the Lumbee People?

The tribe's official website states that the Lumbee people were brought to southeastern North Carolina by their ancestors hundreds of years ago. The tribe's ancestors were "survivors" of tribal nations from the Iroquoian, Siouan and Algonquian language families.

Throughout wars, diseases, and other challenges throughout the past centuries, such as the travails of Native Americans being driven to the west, the natural resources around the Lumbee River helped sustain the tribe's ancestors.

"The tribal territory and service area is comprised of four adjoining counties: Robeson, Scotland, Hoke, and Cumberland," the website stated.

The Lumbee people were recognized as an Indian tribe by North Carolina in 1885. Come 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Lumbee Act, which recognized the tribe as the "Lumbee Indians of North Carolina."

However, the said legislation did not provide federal benefits associated with such recognition. Since then, the tribespeople have been advocating for federal recognition to receive the benefits they deserve.

State data showed that the Lumbee Tribe has 55,000 members, making it the United States' ninth-largest tribe.

How Does the Trump Memo Help the Lumbee Tribe?

Trump's Thursday memo marks a significant milestone in the tribe's fight for recognition and the benefits that come with it. The memo's key highlights include:

A plan toward federal recognition

The memo directs the Secretary of the Interior to come up with a plan to be submitted to the president that lays out recommendations on how to assist the tribe in obtaining full federal recognition, either through legislation or other means. The secretary has 90 days to finish the plan and submit it to the president's office.

Analysis of each potential pathway

Trump's memo reiterated that the Secretary of the Interior must analyze and consider "each potential legal pathway" to allow the Lumbee Tribe, North Carolina's largest tribe, to achieve full federal recognition.

This specification can pave the way for other mechanisms beyond legislation, wherever legal, for the Lumbee Tribe to receive the benefits they rightfully deserve as a recognized an Indian tribe.

"The Tribal Administration expresses deep appreciation to President Trump as he moves forward with this executive action. Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery says this action is a direct follow through of the campaign promises made by the President and shows his dedication to the Lumbee people," the tribe said in a statement.

If they obtain full federal recognition, the Lumbee Tribe will receive the full benefits associated with being recognized as an Indian tribe in the U.S., which include housing, education assistance, and healthcare support.