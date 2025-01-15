A pizzeria in Norwich, England, has taken a bold stand in the polarizing pineapple-on-pizza debate by listing the controversial topping for an eye-watering £100 (around US $125) on its menu.

The decision, made by Lupa Pizza, has sparked both amusement and debate over whether the fruit topping should be used on pizza.

The audacious menu addition appears on the UK food delivery app Deliveroo, where the listing for Hawaiian pizza reads, "Yeah, for £100 you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on you Monster!"

This steep price tag sits in stark contrast to the restaurant's other offerings, like Pepperoni and Napoli, which are $17 or less.

"It's very controversial because people literally love it and people hate it," Lupa's head chef Quin Jianoran told CNN, "We're just taking a stance."

As of now, the restaurant has not received any orders for the £100 pineapple pizza.

"We're not fans of pineapple over here and we don't think that anyone else should be either," Francis Woolf, the restaurant owner, told PEOPLE, "However, if people do desperately need pineapple on their pizza — then they should be prepared to pay £100 for it."

When the original Instagram announcement dropped, the comments section lit up. One fan declared, "Pineapple on pizza is life."

Another wrote, "Adding it to the menu for £100 is genius 😂 Signed – an Italian who would never."

The restaurant's playful defiance first started in a local poll conducted by Norwich Evening News. If the public voted in favor of pineapple pizza, Lupa Pizza promised to feature the topping. The pro-pineapple camp won with 62% of the vote.

Jianoran added that the online outpour has been overwhelming, "It's unbelievable, to be honest."

The pineapple pizza debate isn't new or limited to culinary circles. In 2017, Iceland's then-president, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson triggered international outrage when he expressed disdain for the topping. He had to clarify he lacked the power to formally ban it.

