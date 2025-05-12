Far-right activist Laura Loomer urged President Donald Trump to reject a $425 million Boeing 747-8 luxury jet offered by Qatar's royal family.

Over the weekend, ahead of the president's four-day trip to the Middle East, reports emerged that Trump intended to accept the aircraft for use as a temporary version of Air Force One, the official presidential plane. The news sparked backlash from ethics watchdogs, who argue that accepting the gift would be a clear conflict of interest.

Loomer, who is accused of having influenced some of Trump's second-term decisions, publicly condemned the potential arrangement. She cited an April executive order signed by Trump promoting transparency at U.S. universities concerning foreign influence as inconsistent with accepting such a high-value gift "from jihadists in suits."

"I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him," Loomer started her X post shared Sunday. "But, I have to call a spade a spade."

"We cannot accept a $400 million 'gift' from jihadists in suits," Loomer continued. "The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border," she added.

Loomer wrote that accepting the gift would "be such a stain on the admin" and that she is "so disappointed."

This is not the first time Loomer has broken with Trump's actions during his second term. In February, she slammed the Trump administration, Attorney General Pam Bondi in particular, for releasing the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files to a small group of conservative influencers. A move she claimed was "so scripted."

