'Makes No Sense': Users Criticize Twitter's Move To End 'Legacy' Checks From April 1
KEY POINTS
- Twitter will remove legacy verified checks for both individual users and organizations from April 1
- Millionaire Jenny Q. Ta said paid verified accounts are "meaningless"
- The social media platform will no longer accept verification applications under the previous criteria
Twitter has decided to remove all "legacy" blue checks on the social media platform from April 1 and users are not happy with the move.
"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks," the company said Thursday. CEO Elon Musk previously announced that "legacy" blue checks, the verified tickmarks on verified handles that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue, would be removed as "the way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical."
Many "legacy" verified users expressed disappointment over the social media giant's latest announcement.
"I'm sure you won't care, but so many of these changes that seem unnecessary kind of ruin the vibe," said Dex Badgett, social community manager at Activision's Call of Duty. Sharing the congratulatory notes his wife and daughter sent him on the day he was verified, Badgett said Twitter verification was "a huge goal of mine."
Sam Mathews, the founder of sports e-commerce company Fnatic, said the decision to remove "legacy" verification "makes no sense." He said he subscribed to Twitter Blue only because he uses its ''nice" features to get commentator output regarding Fnatic.
"But removing verification from the people who are notable for some reason makes no sense," he tweeted. "Now there's no way of knowing if there's any industry people commenting or providing thoughts on recent actions by @fnatic."
Stephen Kallao, host and producer of NPR's radio program "World Café," said the removal of legacy checks will result in "actual notable people" not being taken seriously on the platform.
"You shouldn't charge journalists & other members of the media because people need to know they can trust us now more than ever," writer Tara Dublin wrote.
Documentarian Ford Fischer noted that while he agrees legacy checkmarks were "inequitably granted," Twitter will become "unusable" if there's no way to distinguish between real accounts and trolls or copycats.
Gaming YouTuber Jon said the removal of legacy blue checks was "the biggest slap in the face" of Twitter users who "legitimately" obtained verification in the past.
"Paid verified are meaningless," seasoned entrepreneur and millionaire Jenny Q. Ta tweeted.
Musical artist Ay-Rock said Twitter will "not mean anything" if it removes the legacy checks of users who went through the long verification process.
Food and beverage company G Fuel, which has over 1.6 million Twitter followers; actor Sean Maguire and many others also shared their thoughts on the matter.
Some "legacy" blue check holders said they were actually okay with the decision.
Musk warned about the move to remove legacy checks in December, just weeks after the mass layoffs that cut about half of Twitter's entire workforce.
Since his announcement, legacy account holders have been seeing a pop-up whenever they click on their checkmarks. "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable," the pop-up read, TechCrunch reported.
Twitter has also updated its verified accounts guide. "Twitter will no longer be accepting applications for the blue Verification checkmarks under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic)," it said.
The social media company announced Thursday that the Twitter Blue subscription option is now available around the world. It promises half the number of ads, long tweets, an option to undo tweets, custom navigation and "prioritized ranking in conversations," among others for $8 monthly on web and $11 per month on iOS and Android.
Musk has been implementing sweeping changes across the social media platform since his $44 billion takeover of the company last October. Aside from mass layoffs that affected thousands of employees, the tech mogul also declared his ambitions of turning Twitter into the world's biggest financial institution.
Meanwhile, Musk has called Facebook parent Meta's decision to roll out a paid subscription service "inevitable." Similar to Twitter Blue, Meta's Meta Verified, which is still in the testing stage, would provide "extra protection" against impersonator accounts.
Musk faced criticism for turning Twitter checkmarks into paid subscription, but he claimed the move was to "empower the voice of the people." He explained that paid Twitter checks will help the troubled platform make money as the company can no longer solely rely on advertisers.
