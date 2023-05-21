KEY POINTS Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson graduated from high school Saturday

Mama June Shannon shared a video of her daughter receiving her diploma on stage

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who filmed the clip, can be heard screaming "Lana"

June "Mama June" Shannon and her family gathered together to show their support for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson on her graduation day over the weekend.

The "proud" mom shared a video via Instagram of her and her family cheering on her 17-year-old daughter as they watched Thompson graduate from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia, Saturday.

In the clip, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who captured the video, can be heard screaming her younger sister's nickname, "Lana," as the latter was on stage to receive her diploma.

"I'm so proud of her[.] She is our 2023 graduate and yes we [were] hollering the whole time. WTG LANA," Mama June wrote alongside the video, which shows Thompson in a yellow cap and gown.

"And y'all know I screamed, 'Work it, smoochie,' one last time," she added in the comments section, referring to a phrase the "Toddlers and Tiaras" mom would scream while a younger Thompson was on stage during a beauty pageant.

In another comment, Mama June wrote, "That['s] all of us screaming. Yes, Pumpkin got the video, but we were all hollering the whole time."

Mama June's post received several responses from her followers. Some speculated that only Lauryn cheered on Thompson, while others said they could relate to Mama June and the rest of the family.

"The only person I hear screaming is Pumpkin. I know it's Pumpkin because she is the only one who calls her 'Lana,' no one else does," one wrote.

Another user criticized Mama June, writing, "Thank God for Lauryn and [Lauryn's husband] Josh supporting her financially and emotionally after you left Lana. Josh and Lauryn are the reason Lana was able to graduate high school. Congratulations, Lana."

"Congratulations!! Pumpkin, you need a huge pat on the back girl," a third user added.

"This will be me this coming Friday, my poor daughter," another commented.

"So so proud of her!!! Congratulations, Lana!!!!" a fifth person wrote.

"If your momma or whoever ain't screaming like this, get a new family," a different user joked.

Lauryn, 23, also shared the same video on her Instagram account and accompanied it with a lengthy caption. She also included photos of her with her newly graduated sister, who she gained sole custody of in June 2022.

"The raw unedited version of Alana graduating. To say I'm proud would be an understatement," Lauryn wrote in the caption. "To be there [to] witness this next chapter, I'm amazed. Amazed at how much you've grown, how beautiful your soul is, and most importantly, how far you've come against all odds."

She added, "To hear your name be called and to watch you walk, I'm honored truly. I can't wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know I'm your biggest fan and always and forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you, Lana."

Thompson had been looking forward to her graduation day.

Earlier this month, she shared photos of her pre-graduation preparation, including snaps of her wearing a bright pink cap and gown. Another showed her sporting a senior sweatshirt and jeans that read "senior" on one leg and "class of 2023" on the other.

"Grad pictures pt.2 [face holding back tears emoji]!" she wrote in the caption. "I have less than 30 days until I graduate. I am so proud of myself and how far I have become. [T]here were points that I didn't even think I would make it this far, but I made it."