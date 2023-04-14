KEY POINTS A naked man who sexually assaulted a young girl from a group was arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is facing several charges after allegedly going after a young group and sexually assaulting a girl outside a Toronto restaurant on Wednesday.

Wesley Graham Nyarko allegedly stripped naked outside the restaurant at Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue in North York at around noon, according to a release by the Toronto Police Service.

Investigators said Nyarko followed the group to the restaurant, waited outside and removed his clothes.

When the young group left the establishment, the man chased them and ended up sexually assaulting a girl from the group before fleeing the scene.

Nyarko now faces several charges, including one count of sexual assault, one count of committing an indecent act, and one count of criminal harassment.

According to CP24, the charges have already been proven in court.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Thursday at 10 a.m.

In other news, a Mexican tourist was reportedly shot to death in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum in a robbery at a U.S. chain coffee shop, prosecutors and police said in a report by CBS News.

The tourist — not named in the report — refused to hand over an expensive watch he was wearing at the time.

He ended up getting shot by the robbers. A video of the incident was posted on social media, showing men with motorcycle helmets barging into the coffee shop armed with guns on Monday.

In the clip, another man believed to be the bodyguard of the victim pulled out a pistol and then opened fire.

This prompted the robbers to flee, and the bodyguard gave chase, continuously firing at the suspects.

Authorities from the coastal state of Quintana Roo stated that one of the thieves was wounded and later arrested while seeking medical attention at a local hospital.

The bodyguard, on the other hand, has been released since he had a weapons permit and acted out of self-defense, according to state prosecutor Oscar Montes de Oca.