A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested on Friday, police said.

According to NBC News, Michael M. Wiseman was arrested on in Florida on charges of making written threats to kill, according to a statement from the Jupiter Police Department.

"After investigating the reports and the suspect's Facebook account, JPD detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance, who earlier this week became the Republican nominees for President and Vice President, respectively," the statement said. "Threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families."

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in Palm Beach County Jail, according to Jupiter police Maj. Don Hennessy.

Wiseman was in custody at the facility on Friday night, a jail employee confirmed.

Detectives reported that Wiseman had posted multiple written threats on Facebook targeting Trump and Vance, who were announced as the Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees this week. The threats also included "concerning bodily harm" against members of the Trump and Vance families, according to police.

Several individuals alerted local police both in person and online about these posts, authorities said.

Trump was shot in the ear last Saturday during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one attendee was killed and two others were injured. The shooter was killed shortly after opening fire at the event.

According to U.S. Capitol Police figures, threats against members of Congress rose last year. The USCP investigated 8,008 potential threat cases in 2023, up from the previous year and a notable increase from 5,206 cases in 2018.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, police said.