It was easy to place an armed man at the scene of his robberies. He was wearing an ankle monitor in connection to previous crimes.

Federal prosecutors say Demario Fisher went into a Petersburg Metro PCS store wearing a bright work vest and an ankle monitor. He looked around and left.

About 30 minutes later he returned, pulled a gun, walked a store employee to the cash register and took the cash.

He took off in a blue SUV registered to his girlfriend.

Six days later he went into a Miller Mart BP store in Hopewell wearing a t-shirt with a teddy bear image and his ankle monitor. Fisher bought something and then left the store.

He came back after a while. This time he was wearing a bright work vest over the t-shirt.

Fisher approached the store employee at the counter while carrying a gun and demanded money.

He grabbed the cash and took off from the store in the blue SUV.

Fisher also admitted to robbing a BP Gas Station in Petersburg during the same period.

In that robbery, Fisher, armed with a firearm and wearing a safety vest, pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded that the clerk "empty the register." Fisher took off from the store on foot with the cash.

Fisher pled guilty this week to robbery and using a gun during a violent crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2025.

He could face up to life in federal prison.